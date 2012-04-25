* Euro hits 3-week high vs weak dollar
* Dollar index at 3-week low before Federal Reserve meeting
* Corporate earnings lift stocks, risk appetite
* Sterling falls after UK GDP contracts
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 25 The euro rose to a three-week
high against a weaker dollar on Wednesday, helped by lower euro
zone peripheral bond yields, strong company earnings and with
the U.S. central bank expected to keep interest rates ultra-low.
However, traders expected gains in the euro to be limited as
the currency remained vulnerable to budget problems and
political uncertainty in several euro zone countries.
The dollar hit its lowest in three weeks versus a currency
basket as traders expected the Federal Reserve to restate its
intention to keep rates near zero throughout 2014 and possibly
hint at more easing, especially after recent weaker jobs data.
The euro rose as high as $1.3237 on the EBS trading
platform, supported by relief as successful debt auctions on
Tuesday sent yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian bonds lower.
Equity market gains after strong earnings from Apple,
encouraging investors to take on more risk, also helped.
"Strong earnings yesterday, support for peripheral euro zone
bonds, plus the fact that the market is extremely short of
euro/dollar should be supportive for the euro," said Arne
Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency research at Danske Bank in
Copenhagen.
"Also, the overall message from the FOMC will be that rates
will be on hold for quite a long time and if the economy slows
they will step in (with more easing)."
The dollar index dropped as low as 79.038 before a
Fed statement and accompanying news conference later on
Wednesday.
However, some analysts said a more hawkish statement,
pointing to improvements in the economy and dimming chances of
more stimulus, would come as a surprise and could give the
dollar a strong boost.
The German government sticking to its growth forecasts and
backed the European Central Bank in returning to a "normal mode"
of monetary policy also benefited the euro.
This offset a sale of German 30-year bonds that was
technically uncovered as record low yields dampened demand for
the safe-haven paper.
"Euro/dollar is gradually drifting lower but not as quickly
as many in the market thought, possibly because peripheral
yields haven't risen too much," said Paul Robson, currency
strategist at RBS.
STERLING FALLS
Sterling fell after data unexpectedly showed the UK
economy slid into recession after contracting during the first
quarter.
This curbed demand for the UK currency, which has attracted
strong support recently as an alternative to the euro during
heightened concerns about budget problems in Spain and other
peripheral euro zone countries.
The euro rose 0.5 percent against the pound.
The risk-sensitive Australian rose 0.2 percent at
$1.0330, supported by firmer equities.
The dollar, which also fell to a three-week low versus the
Swiss franc, weakened 0.2 percent against the
low-yielding Japanese yen to 81.17 yen, though it stayed
above the previous session's trough of 80.86 yen.
Analysts said the yen could come under pressure as market
players position for a Bank of Japan meeting on Friday, when it
is expected to increase asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen
($123 billion).