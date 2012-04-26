* Dollar drops to 3-week lows vs basket of currencies
* Yen keeps eye on BOJ policy meeting on Friday
* Canadian dollar, sterling hits fresh 7-month peak
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 26 The dollar fell to a three-week
low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve said it was ready to launch another round of
bond buying if the U.S. economy weakens.
The dollar's weakness boosted the Canadian dollar
and pushed the British pound to a seven month high
against the U.S. currency, a s the central banks of Canada and
Britian, in contrast to the Fed, are seen moving away from
further stimulus.
A tightening of peripheral euro zone spreads lifted the
euro, but with debt problems still brewing large and the threat
of a recession and political instability hanging over the euro
zone, the common currency was unlikely to break above its recent
highs, analysts said.
The dollar index was at 78.849, having fallen as low
as 78.823 its lowest since early April.
The U.S. currency is expected to continue to struggle after
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank would not
hesitate to resume asset purchases if necessary and could be
spurred into taking action if the U.S. unemployment rate failed
to keep falling. The Fed's bond buying programme is negative for
the dollar as it boosts supply of the currency.
"The key takeaway from the Fed is that they are still
worried about unemployment and Bernanke will not raise rates
until 2014. So the dollar stays soft," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura.
Fresh projections released by the Fed also showed that
support for a rate hike before 2014 among policymakers did not
increase from January, disappointing dollar bulls who had hoped
for the possibility of an earlier exit from easy policy.
The dollar's fall saw the euro hit a three-week high of
$1.32635, breaking just above major resistance around
$1.3240, which is a 50 percent retracement of its decline from
late February to April 16.
A decisive break of that level could bring into focus a band
of resistance at $1.3370/90 seen in late March and early April.
Debt yields of Spain, France and Italy eased, although most
traders were cautious ahead of an Italian debt auction on
Friday.
BOJ EASING
The dollar also eased 0.1 percent against the yen to 81.17
yen, though it stayed in a 80.30/81.80 range seen in the
past few sessions ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on Friday.
The Japanese currency is unlikely to make much headway ahead
of the meeting. Sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking, said the BOJ is likely to ease monetary policy on
Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen
($123 billion).
Some traders feel the market is already heavily short the
yen as further BOJ easing has been hyped in the market for many
weeks and there is room for the yen to rebound.
But others say the BOJ is likely to stay under pressure to
ease even after Friday's meeting.
"I think there is very little scope for the BOJ to spring a
surprise by announcing a much larger (amount) than what the
market is expecting," said Steve Barrow, head of G-10 currency
research at Standard Bank. "I don't expect the yen to react much
if the BOJ announces what has already been pretty well
telegraphed."
While the Bank of Japan which is easing policy to beat
deflation, the Bank of Canada last week signaled it may withdraw
stimulus and minutes of the Bank of England's policy meeting
also suggested another asset purchase is no longer on the
horizon as inflation was sticky.
The Canadian dollar extended its rally to hit a fresh
seven-month peak against the greenback, with the U.S. dollar
falling as far as C$0.9806. Sterling rose to a 7-1/2
month high at $1.6208 as the impact of the Fed's comments on the
dollar overshadowed data on Wednesday showing Britain's economy
had fallen into recession.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.8170
, having eased earlier, after central bank Governor Alan
Bollard said the local dollar was still high despite recent
falls in commodity prices, and warned that would influence
future policy.