* Dollar drops to 3-week lows vs basket of currencies
* Euro retreats from 3-week highs after sentiment data
* Yen keeps eye on BOJ policy meeting on Friday
* Canadian dollar, sterling advance to 7-mth peak vs USD
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 26 The dollar fell to a three-week
low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday and is
likely to stay subdued after the Federal Reserve said it was
ready to launch another round of bond buying if the U.S. economy
weakens.
But the euro pulled back after hitting a three-week
high against the dollar after weaker-than-expected euro zone
sentiment data reignited concerns about the region's economy.
.
Peripheral bond yields also rose, and with the threat of a
political instability hanging over the euro zone, investors were
keen to sell the common currency at higher levels.
The dollar's weakness boosted the Canadian dollar
and pushed the British pound to a seven-month high
against the U.S. currency, a s the central banks of Canada and
Britain - in contrast to the Fed - are seen moving away from
further stimulus.
The dollar index was at 79.005, having fallen as low
as 78.823, its lowest since early April.
The dollar is expected to continue struggling after Chairman
Ben Bernanke said the Fed would not hesitate to resume asset
purchases if necessary and could be spurred into taking action
if the U.S. unemployment rate failed to keep falling. The Fed's
bond-buying programme is negative for the dollar as it boosts
supply of the currency.
"The key takeaway from the Fed is that they are still
worried about unemployment and Bernanke will not raise rates
until 2014. So the dollar stays soft," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura.
Fresh projections released by the Fed also showed support
for a rate hike before 2014 among policymakers did not increase
from January, disappointing dollar bulls who had hoped for the
possibility of an earlier exit from its loose monetary policy.
The dollar's drop saw the euro hit a three-week high of
$1.32635 on trading platform EBS, breaking just above
major resistance around $1.3240, which is a 50 percent
retracement of its decline from late February to April 16.
But it gave up those gains to last trade at $1.3215, steady
on the day with investors worried about the euro zone's debt
problems and a gloomy outlook for growth.
BOJ EASING
Nomura's Kendrick said the euro was unlikely to rise much
and would not fall sharply because of the dollar's struggles. He
recommended investors sell one-month euro/dollar option
volatilities and go long on carry trades.
In other words, the Fed's dovish bias is likely to curb
large swings in euro/dollar and investors could instead fund
positions in higher-yielding currencies by borrowing in dollars
or yen, where rates are near zero and more stimulus is possible.
The dollar also eased 0.2 percent against the yen to 81.10
yen, though it stayed in a 80.30/81.80 range seen in the
past few sessions ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on Friday.
The Japanese currency is unlikely to make much headway ahead
of the meeting. Sources familiar with the central bank's
thinking said the BOJ is likely to ease monetary policy on
Friday by boosting asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen
($123 billion).
Some traders say investors are already bearish on the yen as
further BOJ easing has been talked about for weeks and there is
room for the yen to rebound. But others say the BOJ is likely to
stay under pressure to ease even after Friday's meeting.
"I think there is very little scope for the BOJ to spring a
surprise by announcing a much larger amount than what the market
is expecting," said Steve Barrow, head of G-10 currency research
at Standard Bank. "I don't expect the yen to react much if the
BOJ announces what has already been pretty well telegraphed."
While the Bank of Japan is easing policy to beat deflation,
the Bank of Canada last week signalled it may withdraw stimulus,
Minutes of the Bank of England's policy meeting also suggested
another asset purchase is no longer on the horizon given
"sticky" inflation.
The Canadian dollar extended its rally to hit a fresh
seven-month peak against the greenback, with the U.S. dollar
falling as far as C$0.9806. Sterling, meanwhile, rose
to a 7-1/2 month high at $1.6208.