* Euro falls on weaker-than-expected sentiment data
* Dollar seen subdued as Fed retains stimulus option
* Yen investors eye BOJ policy meeting on Friday
By Nia Williams
LONDON, April 26 The euro retreated from a
three-week high against the dollar on Thursday as weak sentiment
data increased c o ncerns a b out the euro zone, although losses
were limited by the Federal Reserve pledging to keep its options
open on more stimulus.
Following a two-day policy meeting that finished on
Wednesday Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
policymakers were ready to launch another round of bond buying
if the U.S. economy weakened.
The statement weighed broadly on the dollar, pushing it to a
three-week low against the euro of $1.3263, before the common
currency slipped on data showing euro zone economic sentiment
fell more than expected in April.
The euro fell around 0.15 percent on the day to a
session low of $1.32008, with traders reporting selling by hedge
funds. Option expiries were also cited around $1.32.
"This data is one of the reasons we are still seeing the
euro look vulnerable, weakness is not just in the core of Europe
but in the euro zone as a whole," said Ian Stannard, head of
European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
Peripheral bond yields also rose and with the threat of
political instability from elections in France, Greece and the
Netherlands hanging over the euro zone investors were keen to
sell the common currency at higher levels.
Still, the dollar struggled to push higher against most
currencies following the Fed's statement, with the dollar index
last flat on the day at 79.012.
"When we look at the global environment it's probably a bit
more positive following the Fed yesterday. The fact they are
still maintaining a very dovish stance and not taking any risks
with the recovery process will help some of the higher beta
currencies," said Morgan Stanley's Stannard.
The Fed reiterated that interest rates were unlikely to rise
before late 2014.
The Canadian dollar and the British pound
hit seven-month highs against the U.S. currency, a s the central
banks of Canada and Britain - in contrast to the Fed - are seen
moving away from further stimulus.
Sterling rose to a peak of $1.6208, while the U.S. dollar
was last down 0.1 percent against the Canadian currency at
C$0.9818, having earlier fallen as low as C$0.9806.
The Fed's bond-buying programme is negative for the dollar
as it boosts supply of the currency.
"The key takeaway from the Fed is that they are still
worried about unemployment and Bernanke will not raise rates
until 2014. So the dollar stays soft," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura.
Fresh projections released by the Fed also showed that
policymakers' support for a rate hike before 2014 had not
increased from January, disappointing dollar bulls who had hoped
for the possibility of an earlier exit from its loose monetary
policy.
BOJ EASING
Nomura's Kendrick said the euro was unlikely to rise much
but would not fall sharply because of the dollar's struggles. He
recommended investors sell one-month euro/dollar option
volatilities and go long on carry trades.
With the Fed's dovish bias likely to curb large swings in
euro/dollar, investors could instead fund positions in
higher-yielding currencies by borrowing in dollars or yen, where
rates are near zero and more stimulus is possible.
The dollar also eased 0.5 percent against the yen to 80.84
yen, tracking a fall in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
following the lacklustre euro zone sentiment data.
It stayed in a 80.30/81.80 yen range seen in the past few
sessions ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on Friday and the
Japanese currency was seen as unlikely to make much headway
ahead of the meeting.
Sources familiar with the central bank's thinking said the
BOJ is likely to ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting
asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen.
Some traders said investors are already bearish on the yen
as further BOJ easing has been talked about for weeks, leaving
room for the yen to rebound. Others said the BOJ is likely to
stay under pressure to ease even after Friday's meeting.
"I think there is very little scope for the BOJ to spring a
surprise by announcing a much larger amount than what the market
is expecting," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research
at Standard Bank. "I don't expect the yen to react much if the
BOJ announces what has already been pretty well telegraphed."