* Euro falls on weaker-than-expected sentiment data
* Dollar seen subdued as Fed retains stimulus option
* Yen investors eye BOJ policy meeting on Friday
NEW YORK, April 26 The euro retreated from a
three-week high against the dollar o n Thursday as weak sentiment
data increased c o ncerns a b out the economic outlook for the euro
zone, though losses were limited by the Federal Reserve pledging
to be open on more stimulus.
Following a two-day policy meeting that finished on
Wednesday Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
policymakers were ready to launch another round of bond buying
if the U.S. economy weakened.
The statement weighed broadly on the dollar, pushing it to a
three-week low against the euro of $1.3263, before the common
currency slipped on data showing euro zone economic sentiment
fell more than expected in April.
U.S. initial weekly jobless claims showing a weaker pace of
healing in the labor market sent the dollar to a one-week low
against the yen and the euro to a session low against the dollar
[ID:nOATQFE83K}.
"The main catalyst for volatility this week was FOMC," said
Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New
Jersey. "Bernanke's dovishness drove the euro/dollar to a fresh
3 week high but the pair has struggled to extend its gains since
then."
The euro was last down 0.1 percent on the day at
$1.3213 after falling to a session low of $1.3199, with traders
reporting selling by hedge funds. Option expiries were also
cited around $1.32.
Peripheral bond yields rose and with the threat of political
instability from elections in France, Greece and the Netherlands
hanging over the euro zone, investors were keen to sell the
common currency at higher levels.
Still, the dollar struggled to push higher against most
currencies following the Fed's statement. The U.S. central bank
reiterated that interest rates were unlikely to rise before late
2014.
"When we look at the global environment it's probably a bit
more positive following the Fed yesterday. The fact they are
still maintaining a very dovish stance and not taking any risks
with the recovery process will help some of the higher beta
currencies," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at
Morgan Stanley in London.
The Canadian dollar and the British pound hit
seven-month highs against the U.S. currency, a s the central
banks of Canada and Britain - in contrast to the Fed - are seen
moving away from further stimulus.
Sterling rose to a peak of $1.6206, according to Reuters
data, while the U.S. dollar was last little changed against the
Canadian currency at C$0.9834, having earlier fallen as low as
C$0.9802.
The Fed's bond-buying programme is negative for the dollar
as it boosts supply of the currency.
"The key takeaway from the Fed is that they are still
worried about unemployment and Bernanke will not raise rates
until 2014. So the dollar stays soft," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura In London.
Fresh projections released by the Fed also showed that
policymakers' support for a rate hike before 2014 had not
increased from January, disappointing dollar bulls who had hoped
for the possibility of an earlier exit from its loose monetary
policy.
BOJ EASING
Nomura's Kendrick said the euro was unlikely to rise much
but would not fall sharply because of the dollar's struggles. He
recommended investors sell one-month euro/dollar option
volatilities and go long on carry trades.
With the Fed's dovish bias likely to curb large swings in
euro/dollar, investors could instead fund positions in
higher-yielding currencies by borrowing in dollars or yen, where
rates are near zero and more stimulus is possible.
The dollar eased 0.7 percent against the yen to 80.71 yen
, following the lacklustre U.S. claims and euro zone
sentiment data.
"This was a disappointing number and offers more evidence
that the labor market continues to lose traction," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst, Western Union Business Solutions
in Washington. "For the dollar, this should add to the risk-off
feel in the markets."
It stayed in a 80.30-81.80 yen range seen in the past few
sessions ahead of the BOJ's policy meeting on Friday and the
Japanese currency was seen as unlikely to make much headway
ahead of the meeting.
Sources familiar with the central bank's thinking said the
BOJ is likely to ease monetary policy on Friday by boosting
asset purchases by up to 10 trillion yen.
Some traders said investors are already bearish on the yen
as further BOJ easing has been talked about for weeks, leaving
room for the yen to rebound. Others said the BOJ is likely to
stay under pressure to ease even after Friday's meeting.