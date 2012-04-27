* Euro wobbles as Spain concerns reignite
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, April 27 The euro recouped losses on
Friday after a smooth Italian bond auction eased concerns over
peripheral euro zone debt markets and offset jitters sparked by
a downgrade of Spain's sovereign debt and dismal Spanish
economic data.
Standard & Poor's cut Spain's credit rating to BBB-plus from
A late on Thursday and gave it a negative outlook, warning it
expects the government's budget deficit to deteriorate even more
than previously thought due to economic contraction.
Spanish data released Friday highlighted the extent of
economic weakness in the highly indebted country, with nearly a
quarter of the nation's workforce unemployed and retail sales
falling for the 21st consecutive month.
The euro initially fell to a session low of $1.3157
in European trade but recovered to a high of $1.3243 after Italy
sold 5.95 billion euros of bonds, in an auction which analysts
said went well.
"I'm a bit surprised at the euro's resilience but part of
the explanation is that the currency channel isn't the cleanest
way to express discomfort with the periphery," said Daragh
Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
"If you don't like Spain you sell their bonds and buy German
Bunds so the currency impact is muted," he added.
Spanish 10-year bond yields moved back above 6 percent on
Friday, while investors sought safety in German bond futures
which rose to record highs.
"If you look at the downgrade and economic data out of Spain
it makes pretty grim reading," said Jeremy Stretch, Head of
European FX Strategy at CIBC Global Markets.
Traders said further weakness in the euro was also being
hampered by the extent of short positions already established in
the common currency. It was last flat for the day at $1.3218.
The dollar index was steady at 78.921, just above a
3-1/2-week low of 78.823 plumbed on Thursday. Preliminary U.S.
GDP data for the first quarter of this year was set for release
at 1230 GMT.
YEN FIRMS
The yen was firmer against the dollar and the euro after
further easing measures from the Bank of Japan were seen as
incremental rather than significant steps to try and dig the
Japanese economy out of the doldrums.
The Bank increased bond buying by 10 trillion yen, expanding
the target of its bond purchases to bonds with up to three years
left to maturity from those with two years or less, and
increased its buying of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The Bank also extend the period of its asset purchases to
June next year from December.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 80.64 yen, off overnight
highs of 81.45 as Japanese exporters were quick to buy the
Japanese currency after hype about the BOJ's easing for weeks.
Market players said the BOJ's easing was no bazooka that
would push the dollar beyond its 11-month peak of 84.187 hit
last month.
"We are seeing a reappraisal of the effects of QE which I
don't think should lead to a weaker yen as a lot of the money
will stay in Japan," said Maher at HSBC.
Traders say the dollar has strong support from the cloud top
of its weekly Ichimoku charts at 80.42. Another pivotal point
will be 80.10, a 50 percent retracement of its rally from
