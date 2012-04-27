* Euro cuts losses, but outlook cloudy
* Italy bond auction goes smoothly, tempers periphery worry
* U.S. GDP data up next, could trigger some swings
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, April 27 The euro recouped losses on
Friday after a smooth Italian bond auction calmed renewed
jitters over peripheral euro zone debt markets sparked by a
downgrade of Spain's sovereign debt and dismal Spanish economic
data.
But investors are bearish about the euro's outlook and were
selling at higher levels. That view stemmed from Standard &
Poor's decision to cut Spain's credit rating to BBB-plus from A,
and assigning a negative outlook. The ratings agency on Friday
also warned there were downside risks to almost all euro zone
sovereign ratings.
Spanish data released on Friday highlighted the extent of
weakness in the highly indebted country, with nearly a quarter
of the nation's workforce unemployed and retail sales falling
for 21 consecutive months.
The euro initially fell to a session low of $1.3157
in European trade but recovered to a high of $1.3243 after Italy
sold 5.95 billion euros of bonds, in an auction which analysts
said went well.
It was last trading at $1.3230, up 0.2 percent on the day,
with near-term resistance at its three-week high of $1.32635
struck on Thursday.
"I'm a bit surprised at the euro's resilience but part of
the explanation is that the currency channel isn't the cleanest
way to express discomfort with the periphery," said Daragh
Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
"If you don't like Spain you sell their bonds and buy German
Bunds so the currency impact is muted," he added.
Spanish 10-year bond yields moved back above 6 percent on
Friday, while investors sought safety in German bond futures
which rose to record highs.
Traders said the euro would have weakened further but for
the extent of bearish positions already established in the
common currency.
U.S. GDP data due at 1230 GMT could see some volatility and
a solid report would reinforce the diverging growth paths
between the U.S. and Europe, traders said.
Analysts are forecasting the U.S. economy grew at an
annualised 2.5 percent in the first quarter of 2012, slowing
from 3 percent in the last quarter of 2011, but still much
better than the prospects of a recession in the euro zone.
"If we get a GDP number that is in line with expectations we
could see the dollar supported against the yen and the Swiss
franc," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS. "But it
will also help risk and the Australian dollar and sterling could
benefit."
The dollar index was steady at 78.921, just above a
3-1/2-week low of 78.823 plumbed on Thursday.
YEN FIRMS
The yen was firmer against the dollar and the euro after
further easing measures from the Bank of Japan were seen as
incremental rather than significant steps to try and dig the
Japanese economy out of the doldrums.
The Bank increased bond buying by 10 trillion yen, expanding
the target of its purchases to bonds with up to three years left
to maturity from those with two years or less, and increased its
buying of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The Bank also extend the period of its asset purchases to
June next year from December.
The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 80.64 yen, off
overnight highs of 81.45 as Japanese exporters were quick to buy
the Japanese currency after hype about the BOJ's easing for
weeks. Market players said the BOJ's easing was no bazooka that
would push the dollar beyond its 11-month peak of 84.187 hit
last month.
"Now that the BOJ meeting is out of the way, we expect
dollar/yen to come back under pressure," Morgan Stanley
strategists said in a note.
"International yield curve dynamics, the main driver of
dollar/yen, are providing negative signals. We maintain our
short position, and think a break below the 80.30 yen level will
trigger a renewed decline."
Traders say the dollar has strong support from the cloud top
of its weekly Ichimoku charts at 80.42. Another pivotal point
will be 80.10, a 50 percent retracement of its rally from
February to March.
Meanwhile, sterling rose to a near 8-month high
against the dollar, climbing to $1.6236 as investors priced out
chances of more quantitative easing from the Bank of England.