* Euro undermined by receding hopes on EU summit
* Support for euro/dlr seen around $1.2443
* Yen firm, but political uncertainty in Japan to weigh
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 26 The euro was pinned down near a
two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, as rising peripheral
euro zone debt yields added to concerns that an upcoming
European summit was unlikely to produce anything substantial to
solve the region's crisis.
Any lingering expectations of a quick move towards a banking
union or issuance of common euro zone bonds were quashed by
Germany, keeping alive the risk of disappointment from the
summit pretty high. That is likely to see the euro struggle in
the near term, analysts said.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.2510, running into
steady selling by macro funds at higher levels with offers cited
from sovereign investors above $1.2530, traders said. It fell to
a two-week low of $1.24713 on Monday.
Support is seen near the June 12 low around $1.2443, below
which sizable bids are cited. A break below June 12 could open
the door to a test of the two-year low of $1.2288 hit on June 1.
"There are vague proposals on the table for discussion
towards a closer fiscal union but frankly it is tough to see
anything concrete coming out of the summit," said Chris Walker,
currency strategist at UBS.
"Given the markets are already bearish on the euro, there is
a risk of a short squeeze, but that would be good opportunity to
sell the euro."
UBS said scepticism about the euro was reflected in the
bank's latest flow monitor, which showed their clients continued
to add to short euro positions last week, while overseas
investors offloaded a net $2 billion worth of euro-denominated
equities - the most since July 2008.
Investors were also selling peripheral euro zone bonds.
Spanish and Italian bond yields
crept higher on doubts that euro zone policymakers will be able
to respond with decisive measures to contain the debt contagion.
SHOWDOWN IN TOKYO
The risk of disappointment from another euro zone summit and
risk aversion supported the Japanese yen and helped it pull away
from a two-month low against the dollar.
But the currency could struggle as political uncertainty
gripped Japan.
Japan's lower house approved a plan to double the sales tax
to help curb the nation's snowballing debt, although the vote
split the ruling Democratic Party.
The euro stayed below 100 yen to fetch 99.513 yen
, having shed more than 1 percent on Monday. The
dollar was down 0.1 percent at 79.50 yen, off a two-month
high of 80.63 yen struck on Monday.
"The threat of heightened political uncertainty may weigh
upon the yen in the near-term although it is more likely to be
offset by ongoing negative developments in Europe which are
still fuelling safe haven demand for the yen," Lee Hardman,
currency economist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi wrote in a note.
A U.S. bank trader in Asia said strong resistance in the
dollar/yen currency pair prompted some hedge funds that had
built yen short positions on speculation about more easing by
the Bank of Japan to unwind their bets.
Some market players think the yen may come under pressure if
a large number of ruling party lawmakers revolt against Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's tax hike plan, which could force him
to call an early election.
With a number of ruling party lawmakers threatening to vote
against the bills and to leave his Democratic Party of Japan,
Noda is facing risk of losing a parliamentary majority, which
could lead to an early election.