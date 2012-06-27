* Euro flat vs dollar, strong support around $1.2440
* Little progress on debt crisis expected at EU summit
* Market eyes Italian bill auction
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 27 The euro steadied against the
dollar on Wednesday after hitting a two-week low the previous
day, but looked vulnerable ahead of a European Union summit that
is not expected to deliver new measures to ease the region's
debt crisis.
A quick move toward the issuance of common euro zone bonds
appeared less likely than ever after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel was quoted as saying Europe would not share total debt
liability "as long as I live".
Analysts said most investors were reluctant to sell the euro
aggresively ahead of the two-day summit starting on Thursday, in
case any progress in tackling the debt crisis is made. But the
longer term outlook for the currency was gloomy.
"People are waiting for the inevitable - which is that
policymakers will probably fail to do what is necessary," said
Neil Mellor, currency analyst at Bank of New York Mellon.
"There's still the tantalising possibility there may be some
give and take at the summit, so there's a degree of giving the
euro the benefit of the doubt. But the long-term downtrend is
distinctly negative."
The euro was close to flat at $1.2491, recovering
from a fall to a two-week low of $1.2441 hit on Tuesday on
trading platform EBS, a level seen as providing strong technical
support. The next major downside target is a two-year low of
$1.2288 hit on June 1.
In addition to Merkel's comments, the euro was also put
under pressure on Tuesday by a rise in Spanish bond yields after
demand for the country's short-term debt fell at auction despite
the significantly higher returns on offer.
In another test of investor appetite for peripheral debt
that could hit the euro if yields rise significantly, Italy will
auction up to 9 billion euros of six-month bills later in the
session,
With Cyprus having become the fifth euro zone country to
request financial aid, many market players said signs that
contagion was intensifying would weigh heavily on the euro in
coming months.
"The euro could see a break below $1.20 by year-end. I'm
focusing more on just how far it might go if it drops below
$1.20," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho
Corporate Bank in Tokyo
Against the yen, the euro regained some ground
after hitting a two-week low of 98.74 the previous day, rising
0.2 percent to 99.50 yen.
JAPANESE POLITICS
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 79.63 yen, but held
below a two-month high of 80.63 yen hit earlier this week.
Some market players said political uncertainty stemming from
a rift inside Japan's ruling party could start to weigh on the
yen, although investors outside of Japan may be unsure of the
implications for the currency.
"International investors have been burned so many times by
trying to trade dollar/yen around Japanese political events.
They are happy to watch the story unfold but unwilling to take
positions, in FX at least," said Gareth Berry, associate
director of G10 FX strategy for UBS in Singapore.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces the risk of a split in
his party that could trigger a snap election after his signature
tax increase plan cleared parliament's lower house on Tuesday
despite its rejection by a group of party rebels.
The hike is aimed at curbing Japan's snowballing public
debt, which already exceeds two years' worth of its economic
output.
Commodity currencies were steadier against the safe-haven
dollar after coming under pressure earlier in the week. The
Australian dollar was flat at US$1.0055, while the New
Zealand dollar dipped 0.1 percent to US$0.7891.