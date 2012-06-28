* German govt source says no detailed decisions at summit
* Spanish 10-year yields top 7 percent, Italy bond sale due
* Euro at 3-week low vs yen, dollar index at 3-week high
LONDON, June 28 The euro fell to a three-week
low against the dollar on Thursday on expectations that a
European Union summit starting later in the day will do little
to address the region's debt crisis.
Comments from a German government source that the two-day
meeting will produce no detailed decisions dampened lingering
hopes of progress.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has consistently opposed the
idea of joint euro zone debt and on Wednesday rejected calls
from Spain and Italy for action to curb their soaring borrowing
costs.
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs rose above 7 percent
on Thursday, highlighting the market's concerns
about the debt crisis in the region. Italy is likely to have to
pay a high premium to attract buyers to a bond auction.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.2408, its lowest since June 4.
Analysts said expectations for the summit were so low that
any positive headlines over the coming two days could lift the
euro, although any such gains were likely to be limited and
short-lived.
"If we get nothing from the European summit then that is
more or less what the market is expecting," said Carl Hammer,
chief currency strategist at SEB.
"If there are some headlines suggesting EU leaders are
reaching agreement on curbing bank runs or using the ESM to buy
peripheral bonds then that would boost the euro slightly."
The common currency also hit a three-week low versus the yen
of 98.615 yen on the EBS trading platform, while the
safe-haven dollar rose to a three-week high against a basket of
currencies and a three-week high versus the Swiss franc
.
"The summit will probably just show that the debt crisis
needs a lot of time to be resolved. I don't think it's time to
buy the euro," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate general
manager of the market-making unit at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
in Tokyo.
ECB EYED
While concrete steps towards further economic integration of
the currency bloc seen unlikely at present, traders said the
euro may be supported by expectations the ECB may cut rates or
announce more long-term fund injections at its meeting next
week.
Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday
there was nothing to stop the bank cutting rates and 48 out of
71 economists polled by Reuters expected a cut.
U.S. economic data offered rare positive surprises on
Wednesday, with durable goods orders and pending home sales both
beating market expectations, helping to boost risk sentiment in
broad financial markets.
That helped to lift the Australian dollar by around 0.3
percent to a one-week high of $1.0126 before dropping
back to last trade down 0.1 percent at $1.0064.
The U.S. dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen to around
79.39 yen largely due to month-end selling by Japanese
exporters, but it stayed within its trading range of the past
few days.
Traders also said trading was likely to be influenced by
month-end and quarter-end flows in an otherwise thin market
ahead of the EU summit.