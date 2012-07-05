* Euro falls vs dollar ahead of ECB rate cut
* Market expecting 25 bps cut in main refinancing rate
* Euro underperforms growth-linked currencies
By Michelle Chen
LONDON, July 5 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Thursday and looked vulnerable to further selling as
market players braced for a widely expected interest rate cut by
the European Central Bank, which many doubt will solve wider
debt issues in the euro zone.
The ECB is due to announce its decision at 1145 GMT,
followed by a news conference by ECB President Mario Draghi. A
Reuters poll of economists showed the majority expect the
central bank to cut its main rate by 25 basis points to 0.75
percent, a new record low.
Most market players said a 25 basis point cut could prompt a
sell-off, pushing the euro towards last week's lows just above
$1.24, but the downside would be limited as the market is
already positioned for a cut.
A bigger-than-expected cut of 50 basis points or any hints
that emerge on how the ECB plans to respond to Europe's debt
crisis, such as another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO),
would be a bigger driver of market direction, analysts said.
"The bigger questions have to be over potential surprises.
If the ECB were to signal something more aggressive like another
LTRO, in this environment that could get a euro positive
response," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
"If they were to go for 50, for carry trade merchants that
would be deeply negative but those who like rewarding currencies
where you have policy pragmatism could see it as a positive."
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.2506, holding above reported stop-loss sell orders at
$1.2495. It remained below last week's high of $1.2693 hit after
a European Union summit agreed to let euro zone rescue funds be
used to stabilise bond markets and recapitalise banks.
Adding to pressure on the euro, surveys on Wednesday showed
all of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading in
that direction. Spain also paid higher premiums to sell its debt
than at the previous auction.
Many market players said a rate cut would not tackle
structural problems within the euro zone and the single currency
will come under further selling pressure if no long-term
measures are announced in the ECB news conference.
"It (the rate cut) is more of a symbolic gesture really. It
does not change the finances of any country materially," said
Patrick Armstrong, fund manager at Armstrong Investment
Management, who expected the euro to fall to parity with the
U.S. dollar in a year's time.
"We are very negative on the euro, we think all the
structural overhangs on deleveraging, austerity and dealing with
the debt all result in a very weak euro."
EURO LOWER ON THE CROSSES
Although the euro held within its range roughly between
$1.24 and $1.27 against the dollar, it came under pressure
against growth-linked currencies including the Australian dollar
and Swedish crown.
The single currency traded at A$1.2164 versus the
Australian currency, not far off a record low of A$1.2124 hit in
February. It was also trading near a historical low against the
New Zealand currency of NZ$1.5541 set on Wednesday.
Some analysts said although commodity currencies had
benefited from an improvement in risk appetite after the EU
summit deal, the longer-term outlook was clouded.
"While euro/Aussie may dip lower today with the ECB rate cut
the Australian dollar is likely to come under pressure as signs
of a global slowdown continue to emerge and we see further
warning signals coming from China," said Ian Stannard, head of
European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
The Swedish crown traded at 8.6675 crowns versus
the euro, near an 11-1/2 year high of 8.6495 hit the previous
day after the Riksbank kept interest rates on hold.
The Bank of England will also announce its rate decision on
Thursday and is expected to launch another round of monetary
stimulus to counter a recession and the effects of a worsening
debt crisis in the euro zone.
Such a move may have little negative impact on sterling
against the euro however, as worries about the euro
zone crisis outweigh concerns easing can weaken a currency.