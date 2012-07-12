* Fed minutes cut chance of more easing, boosting dollar * Euro hits 2-year low vs dollar on risk aversion * Yen rises as BOJ refrains from new easing steps * Weak data pushes Australian dollar down sharply By Jessica Mortimer LONDON, July 12 The euro fell to a two-year low against a broadly firmer dollar on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve dampened prospects of more U.S. monetary stimulus in coming months, weighing on riskier assets and growth-linked currencies. Other than making a technical change to its asset purchasing plan, the Bank of Japan also refrained from tracking last week's policy easing moves by central banks in the euro zone, Britain and China, pushing the yen up broadly. With markets worried about Europe's lack of progress in tackling its debt crisis, the euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2208 , its lowest since mid-2010, close to a reported options barrier at $1.2200. Europe's debt woes and Wednesday's minutes from the Fed's June meeting helped push the dollar index to a two-year high of 83.619. "Risk aversion is creeping back into the market. There is disappointment that the BoJ left policy unchanged and the Fed gave no clear signal that further quantitative easing was likely to be forthcoming in August," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU. Since the European Central Bank last week cut its deposit rate to zero, the euro had become "the funding currency of choice" for higher-yielding assets, he said, leaving it vulnerable in times of both improving and deteriorating market sentiment. The euro has fallen about 5.5 percent so far this year, already exceeding losses chalked up in 2011, when it declined more than 3 percent. The Fed minutes showed the U.S. economy would have to worsen further before policymakers took any more easing steps. The dollar hit a 19-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.98362 francs on the EBS trading platform. Data showing an unexpected drop in Australian employment in June also added to worries about the outlook for global growth, increasing risk aversion and causing the higher-yielding Australian dollar to fall sharply. The Australian dollar fell more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar to hit a two-week low of US$1.0146. BANK OF JAPAN The Bank of Japan held its policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent, though it did tweak its asset-buying and lending programme. It maintained the total size at 70 trillion yen but said it would buy more short-term securities and reduce the amount it offers under fixed-rate market operations. The yen gained broadly, quickly erasing brief falls immediately after the decision. The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 79.24 yen, holding above chart support at the 200-day moving average around 79.01 yen. "The BOJ was widely expected not to do anything at all, and when they did something, there was an initial reaction to it, but the move was short-lived as the forex market assessed the net effect of the bank's technical changes," said Kimihiko Tomita, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo. Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the BOJ would not automatically link its policy with that of other central banks. The euro fell 0.8 percent to hit a 5-week low against the yen of 96.77 yen. Adding to investor uncertainty about Europe's progress to address its debt crisis, anti-austerity protests in Madrid turned violent on Wednesday after Spain country unveiled new measures to slash 65 billion euro from the public deficit by 2014.