* Euro rises vs dollar, dollar index at two-week low
* Equities rise on earnings, lift riskier currencies
* Aussie dollar hits 11-week high vs dollar, record vs euro
* German vote on Spanish bank aid, Spain auction awaited
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 19 The euro gained against the
dollar while the higher-yielding Australian dollar rose to a
2-1/2 month high on Thursday, lifted by gains in equities which
buoyed demand for riskier and higher-yielding currencies.
Upbeat earnings lifted equities in the United States, Asia
and Europe, while the dollar fell to a two-week low against a
basket of currencies, with the dollar index hitting
82.740.
The U.S. dollar also fell to a six-week low against the yen,
with investors preferring the Japanese currency due to the
possibility of more monetary easing in the United States.
Despite gaining against the dollar, the euro fell against
the yen and dropped to a record low against the Australian
dollar and was seen as vulnerable before a German vote on
approving Berlin's contribution to an aid package for Spanish
banks.
Spanish borrowing costs are expected to rise at an auction
of 2-3 billion euros in two- to seven-year debt.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.2296, having hit a one-week high of $1.2325, though traders
reported demand to sell the currency up to $1.2350, which could
limit its gains.
It stayed above a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week.
"The theme is one of carry plays because there is so much
excess money out there that people are looking to get any sort
of return on their investment, whether in bonds or in equities,"
said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.
This was likely to lead to increased selling of the
lower-yielding major currencies - the dollar, euro, yen and
sterling - against growth-linked currencies such as the
Australian dollar.
The Australian dollar hit a high of $1.0416 against
the U.S. dollar, its strongest since May 1, and a record high of
A$1.1808 per euro, with traders also citing talk of central bank
demand to diversify their holdings into Australian assets.
The Canadian dollar also rose to a two-month high
of C$1.0089 per U.S. dollar.
Analysts expected investors to keep selling the euro as euro
zone debt problems encourage them to seek alternatives.
"Pressure remains on the dollar as well, as the Fed chief's
remarks keep alive the possibility of more U.S. easing to come,"
said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional
testimony on Wednesday echoed what he said the previous day,
emphasising the central bank's willingness to support the
economy as needed without outlining specific steps, and also
highlighting job market weakness.
The dollar fell to 78.477 Japanese yen on the EBS
trading platform, its lowest since early June, with traders
saying stop loss selling orders were triggered on the break
below 78.50 yen.
The euro was also down 0.2 percent at 96.60 yen
and more losses could take it back towards a six-week low of
96.17 yen reached on Monday.