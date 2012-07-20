* Falls after Valencia says seeking debt help
* Euro hits record low vs Aussie, Canadian dollar
* Commodity currency strength expected to continue
By Michael Szabo
LONDON, July 20 A struggling euro hit a session
low against the U.S. dollar and record lows against the
Australian and Canadian dollars on Friday after Spain's Valencia
region said it will seek central government help to repay its
debts.
The news intensified concerns that Spain, the euro zone's
fourth largest economy, may not be able to avoid a full-blown
international bailout, with 10-year yields trading above the 7
percent level that is seen as unsustainable.
A statement saying euro zone finance ministers formally
approved Spain's bank bailout failed to offset the gloom.
The euro fell around 0.7 percent against the dollar
to $1.2187, just above a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week.
"(Valencia) was clearly the catalyst. I'm slightly surprised
the market has reacted as violently as it has, but I think
that's a reflection of broader negative sentiment and stops
being taken out once the move got going," said Adam Cole, global
head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
Earlier in the session the euro dipped on a German newspaper
report that quoted a member of a party in the coalition
government as saying euro zone countries should comply with
agreed reforms or leave the bloc, traders said.
The comments repeated the position taken earlier this year
by the same lawmaker, Gerda Hasselfeldt, of the Bavarian
Christian Social Union.
The single currency hit record lows against the
higher-yielding Australian dollar at A$1.1727 and the
Canadian dollar at C$1.2305.
Besides concerns about the euro zone's sovereign debt
crisis, the euro has taken a hit since the European Central Bank
lowered its deposit rate, which acts as the floor for euro zone
money market rates, to zero earlier this month.
Two-year bond yields have dipped into negative territory in
core triple-A rated Germany and the Netherlands. The negative
interest rates could prompt investors who are bearish on the
euro's outlook to shift money elsewhere to secure some return on
capital, market players said.
"If you believe we have a long period of highly
accommodative policy in Europe you might as well go on a search
for yield elsewhere," said Simon Derrick, head of currency
research at Bank of New York Mellon.
COMMODITY CURRENCY STRENGTH
Many analysts said the fact commodity currencies were
rallying against the euro despite concerns Chinese growth is
slowing was a sign that weakness in the single currency could
continue.
The potential for another round of asset buying from the
U.S. Federal Reserve may help support commodities and the
Australian dollar, analysts said.
Speculation the Fed may opt for another round of monetary
easing to boost growth, which would increase the supply of
dollars in the system, slowed the euro's decline against the
U.S. currency.
The ECB deposit rate cut and subsequent drop in money-market
rates has also stirred talk of euro-funded carry trades, in
which investors effectively borrow low-yielding currencies to
invest in higher-yielding currencies and assets.
The euro hit a seven-week low against the Japanese yen
of 95.79 yen, a four-month low against the Norwegian
crown of 7.4135 crowns and an 11-1/2 year low of
8.4450 crowns against the Swedish crown.