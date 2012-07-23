(Corrects third paragraph to show Murcia has not sought aid)
* Euro hits 2-year low vs dollar, near 12-year low vs yen
* Fall broad-based; hits record low vs Aussie
* Worries grow about Spain, possibility of Greece exit
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 23 Fears Spain will have to seek a
full sovereign bailout, coupled with mounting worries that
Greece may leave the euro, sent the euro sliding to a two-year
low against the dollar and a near 12-year trough against the yen
on Monday.
Spanish bonds yields soared to their highest levels since
the euro was created, despite euro zone finance ministers
approving on Friday terms for a loan of up to 100 billion euros
for Madrid to recapitalise its banks. Analysts said this was the
prime driver of the euro's fall.
Murcia looked on course to become the second Spanish region
to request financial assistance from the government, after
Valencia, with media reports suggesting six regions could seek
aid.
"What began as a Spanish banking bailout looks to be moving
rather quickly towards a possible sovereign bailout. Overlay
that with increasingly negative news on Greece and you get a
fairly negative mix, so the path of least resistance for the
euro is down," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
The euro fell to $1.20821, its weakest since June
2010 and creeping ever closer to the 2010 low of $1.1876.
After closing at $1.2163 in New York on Friday, it "gapped"
lower to open at $1.2123 in Asia on Monday morning, signifying
the market perceived the value of the euro had dropped over the
weekend in response to events in the euro zone.
Against the yen it dropped more than 1 percent on
the day to 94.23 yen, a level not seen since late 2000.
The euro tumbled not just against safe havens like the
dollar and the yen but also against currencies which usually
fall in times of heightened risk aversion in financial markets.
It hit a record low versus the Australian dollar,
a more than 3-1/2 year low against sterling and a
9-1/2 year low versus the Norwegian crown.
GREECE WORRIES
The prognosis for Greece also appeared to darken, only
adding to the reasons for investors to sell the euro. German
magazine "Der Spiegel" reported on Sunday that the International
Monetary Fund may not take part in any additional financing for
Greece, highlighting growing frustration with Athens.
Speaking two days before a team of international lenders
arrive in Athens to push for further spending cuts in return for
more rescue payments, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said Greece
was in a "Great Depression" similar to the United States in the
1930s.
Looking ahead, analysts said any weakness in euro zone
provisional purchasing managers' surveys on manufacturing and
services sector activity due on Tuesday would only add to the
gloom and intensify selling pressure on the euro.
Latest IMM positioning data showed bets against the euro
increased further in the week ending July 17 -- indicating it
could be vulnerable to a squeeze higher -- but strategists said
the single currency would struggle to rebound given the steady
flow of bad news.
"Flows that were working their way their way into the core
are now looking to be increasingly leaving the euro zone
altogether," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at
Morgan Stanley. "If it's a portfolio shift which is driving the
market rather than speculative flows then the extreme reading on
positioning data will persist."
With risk aversion back on the rise, the safe-haven U.S.
dollar and yen found good support. The dollar index
jumped 0.4 percent to a two-year high of 83.835 and the dollar
also hit a 19-month high against the Swiss franc.
The yen was the biggest gainer, rising to a seven-week high
of 77.94 yen per dollar.
Japan's Vice Finance Minister for international affairs was
reported as saying the country will not exclude any options when
responding to excessive currency moves, although market players
said the authorities were unlikely to consider intervening while
dollar held above 76 yen.
The euro fell against the Australian dollar to around
A$1.1690 and hit a trough of 77.56 pence against sterling.
But the Australian currency fell sharply against the dollar
and was last down 0.8 percent at $1.0288, with traders
saying worries about slower Chinese growth only added to
investor risk aversion.
