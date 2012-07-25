* Euro jumps on Nowotny comments on ESM
* Analysts say move overdone, see move back to $1.2050
* High Spanish yields fan bailout concerns
By Michael Szabo
LONDON, July 25 The euro rallied broadly on
Wednesday, recovering from a two-year low against the dollar
after a European Central Bank policymaker said he could see
grounds for giving the euro zone bailout fund a banking licence.
The comments from Ewald Nowotny prompted a flurry of
short-covering as the euro jumped higher, with some investors
who had earlier bet against the single currency being squeezed
out of those positions.
The euro hit a session high of $1.21705, up 0.9
percent on the day.
But many analysts said the move was overdone and predicted
further weakness ahead.
A break below support at the psychologically important level
of $1.20 would open up a test of the 2010 low of $1.1876.
"It's negativity fatigue. The market was caught short by the
comments ....and Asian stops got triggered," said Steve Gallo,
currency strategist at Credit Agricole, referring to stop loss
buy orders in euro/dollar.
A banking licence would give the European Stability
Mechanism more firepower to fight the debt crisis but analysts
said the market may have put too much emphasis on the comments,
given ECB opposition to date, and investors would likely sell
into the euro's rally.
"The market is desperate and jumping on anything that even
looks remotely positive," said Geoff Kendrick, currency
strategist at Nomura.
The euro recovered from a two-year low of $1.2042 hit on
trading platform EBS on Tuesday when some EU officials said
Greece was unlikely to be able to pay what it owes and further
debt restructuring is likely to be necessary.
But the outlook remained deeply negative given spiralling
Spanish borrowing costs that have fuelled concerns the country
will need a full sovereign bailout.
A worse-than-expected German business climate index ate into
some of the single currency's gains, adding to concerns activity
in the euro zone's largest economy is slowing down.
Adding to concerns, the European Central Bank's latest
lending survey found banks made it harder for firms to borrow in
the second quarter and expected to see a slump in demand as the
euro zone debt crisis deepened.
MORE PAIN FOR SPAIN
Spain paid the second-highest yield on short-term debt since
the birth of the euro at an auction of three- and six-month
bills on Tuesday, indicating difficulties in future debt sales.
Yields on Spanish debt have jumped since last week when the
region of Valencia said it would need financial help from
Madrid, with investors concerned other indebted regions will
also seek aid.
Delivering yet more bad news for Europe, Moody's changed the
outlook on its provisional top-notch rating for the European
Financial Stability Facility to negative.
The action was expected given its move earlier in the week
to put a negative outlook on Germany, the Netherlands and
Luxembourg.
Despite the bleak outlook, the euro's respite against the
dollar also pushed it higher against other currencies.
Against the yen, it rose to 95.13 yen after
having carved out a new 12-year low of around 94.12 yen earlier
in the week. Traders in Tokyo cited talk of a euro/yen option
barrier at 94.00 and stop-loss offers under the level.
The Australian dollar retreated from a recent record high
against the euro, trading at A$1.1817 from a peak of
A$1.1690 on Monday.
The Australian currency also gained against the U.S. dollar
after Nowotny's comments fanned demand for perceived riskier
currencies, climbing 0.6 percent to US$1.0289.
The dollar index dipped 0.4 percent to 83.641, off
the previous day's two-year high of 84.10.