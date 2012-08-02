* Euro climbs on speculation of crisis-fighting steps
* Potential for short squeeze higher towards $1.2390
* Disappointment could hit commodity currencies hard
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 2 The euro inched up against the
dollar on Thursday as many investors speculated that the
European Central Bank will announce new steps later in the
session to tackle the debt crisis and boost appetite for riskier
currencies.
Analysts said investors were waiting to see whether ECB
President Mario Draghi delivers strong crisis-fighting measures
after his vow last week to protect the euro. Those expectations
have been tempered since Draghi spoke by the German central bank
repeatedly stating its opposition to more ECB bond
buying.
Draghi's comments have fuelled heavy speculation that the
ECB could reactivate its SMP bond buying programme to bring down
high borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.
Such a move could help the euro test last week's high of
$1.2390 as investors who earlier bet against the single currency
are squeezed out of short positions.
But if the central bank falls short of expectations the euro
could slide, while some strategists said other perceived riskier
currencies would be hit harder still.
"We have seen some long risk positions built up on the back
of expectations central banks in general will do more. There's
scope for disappointment on that front although we're more
likely to see it in the Aussie and Canadian dollar rather than
the euro," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Short-term positioning indicates there's scope for a short
squeeze higher in the euro if Draghi does not disappoint."
The euro rose 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.2259, clear of last week's two-year low of $1.2042. It also
climbed 0.3 percent against the Japanese yen.
Sneyd said Draghi was most likely to give a strong verbal
commitment that the ECB stood ready to reactivate the SMP.
Another rate cut or injection of cheap funding into the banking
system (LTRO) was less likely given the central bank cut the
deposit and interest rate only last month.
Many analysts said trade in the euro would remain muted
ahead of the 1145 GMT rate decision and 1230 GMT news
conference, given the risk of a surprise policy move.
"It's really difficult to see how they are going to live up
to the market's expectations," said Mitul Kotecha, head of
global FX strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
A Munich-based daily said Draghi was planning concerted
action using both the ECB and the future euro European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to purchase sovereign debt from Spain or Italy
in order to help push down borrowing rates.
The newspaper added, however, that a final decision is not
expected until after Sept. 12, after the German Constitutional
Court rules on the ESM.
The euro could come under pressure if Spanish borrowing
costs rise sharply at an auction of 2 to 3 billion euros of debt
maturing in 2014, 2016 and 2022.
FED HOLDS STEADY
The dollar held on to gains against major currencies after
the Federal Reserve refrained from offering new stimulus, a move
that was largely expected.
The greenback was steady against the yen at 78.44 yen
, staying above a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit on
trading platform EBS on Wednesday. The dollar index,
which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of major
currencies eased 0.1 percent to 82.975.
Higher-yielding commodity currencies like the Australian,
New Zealand and Canadian dollars looked set to take direction
from the ECB. Measures to support peripheral euro zone bond
markets would boost investor appetite to take on risk and could
help those currencies climb higher, while disappointment on the
ECB may knock them heavily.
The Australian dollar rose 0.2 percent to US$1.480,
close to Wednesday's four-month high of US$1.0543.
The Canadian dollar traded steady at C$1.0050, near
the previous day's 2-1/2 month peak of C$1.0003