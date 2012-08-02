* Euro up on speculation of crisis-fighting steps by ECB
* Potential for short squeeze higher towards $1.2390
* Disappointment could hit euro and commodity currencies
hard
* ECB and BoE keep interest rates unchanged, as expected
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 2 The euro rose against the dollar
on Thursday as some investors speculated that the European
Central Bank would announce bold new steps to tackle the debt
crisis and boost appetite for riskier currencies.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged, as expected.
. Bank President Mario Draghi holds a news
conference at 1230 GMT.
Draghi's pledge last week to do everything necessary to
preserve the euro has led investors to position for the
possibility of strong measures that would boost the currency.
Many anticipate the ECB could reactivate its bond buying
programme to bring down high borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to a session high of
$1.23044 on trading system EBS, clear of last week's two-year
low of $1.2042.
It also climbed 0.1 percent against the Japanese yen
.
But analysts cautioned that high expectations left plenty of
room for disappointment, especially as the German central bank
has stated its opposition to the ECB buying peripheral
government bonds.
"People are talking about expectations being high after
Draghi sent a strong signal. You could get a very disappointed
market," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at
Rabobank.
"One thing for sure is that we'll get a sharp move one way
or the other in the euro, but the balance of risks are for it to
be lower ... Markets are impatient, they want the crisis solved
now and market reaction will probably reflect that."
If Draghi failed to announce anything significant the euro
could slide below chart support at the 200-hour moving average
around $1.2218, setting it up for a test of its 2-year low and
of $1.20, Lawrence said.
However, if the ECB did announce a fresh bout of bond buying
the euro could test last week's high of $1.2390 as investors who
earlier bet against the single currency are squeezed out of
short positions.
The euro also gained after Spain sold slightly more than
planned at a sale of government debt, though analysts expected
trade in the currency to remain muted before Draghi's news
conference.
DRAGHI AWAITED
Sterling showed little reaction after the Bank of
England held interest rates and its quantitative easing target.
The pound was last up 0.2 percent at $1.5570.
As focus turned to the ECB, the dollar dipped 0.25 percent
against a basket of currencies, cutting some of
Wednesday's gains after the Federal Reserve refrained from
offering new stimulus.
A Munich-based daily said Draghi was planning concerted
action using both the ECB and the future euro European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to purchase sovereign debt from Spain or Italy
in order to help push down borrowing rates.
The newspaper added, however, that a final decision was not
expected until after Sept. 12, when the German Constitutional
Court rules on whether the ESM is compatible with the
constitution.
Some strategists said perceived riskier and higher-yielding
currencies like the Australian dollar could be hit even harder
than the euro if the central bank falls short of expectations.
"We have seen some long risk positions built up on the back
of expectations central banks in general will do more. There's
scope for disappointment on that front although we're more
likely to see it in the Aussie and Canadian dollar rather than
the euro," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
The Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent against the
U.S. dollar to $1.0514, close to Wednesday's four-month high of
$1.0543, while the Canadian dollar rose to C$1.0025,
near a 2-1/2 month peak of C$1.0003 hit earlier this week.
The dollar was down 0.3 percent at 78.21 yen, staying
just above a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit on trading platform
EBS on Wednesday.