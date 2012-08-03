* Markets take aim at euro on lack of immediate action
* Downtrend in euro seen still in place
* Markets awaiting U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 3 The euro inched up on Friday,
taking a breather from two straight days of losses, but gains
looked fragile after the European Central Bank dealt it a major
setback by not immediately reviving a sovereign bond buying
programme.
Resumption of bond buying in the secondary market would have
lowered high borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, which most
investors had hoped for. But they were left disappointed by the
ECB's lack of action and many said this could drive the euro to
recent two-year lows below $1.2050 in coming days.
Much though will depend on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due
at 1230 GMT. A weak number will increase speculation that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may have to ease policy further and hurt
the dollar, while a stronger number would give the greenback a
lift and drive the euro lower.
The euro stood at $1.2195, slightly higher from late
U.S. levels a day after it skidded nearly three cents from the
day's high to $1.21335 as the ECB indicated any intervention
would not come before September - and come only if governments
activated the euro zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in
buying bonds.
The single currency has erased most of the gains it made
after ECB President Mario Draghi raised expectations of a bold
and decisive action last week by declaring the bank would do
whatever it took within its mandate to preserve the euro.
"The euro is headed lower, there is no doubt about that.
People are probably waiting for U.S. payrolls and an OK number
could see euro fall towards $1.2040," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura.
"The ECB's decision was bad for the euro and it will grind
lower. We will see more pain before there is more action."
Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields
rose further on Friday highlighting intense
pressure on peripheral debt market.
In comments throwing some doubts about further ECB action,
Draghi indicated that German central bank chief Jens Weidmann
had expressed reservations about bond-buying and further efforts
would be needed to persuade the Bundesbank before a final vote
to take action.
"Europe is likely to lurch from one crisis to another for
now before things will get better," said Seiya Nakajima, chief
economist at Itochu Corp in Tokyo.
"The ECB is not legally allowed to monetise debt while
buying government bonds at this stage looks like nothing but
monetising. So we'll have to see how they are going to get
around the legal problems."
These problems along with expectations that the ECB will
probably lower interest rates in coming months to support
flagging growth will keep the euro pinned near two-year lows.
A break below the two-year low of $1.2042 could see it test
the 200-month moving average of around $1.2020. Traders cited
option barriers at $1.2000 and a drop below that will take the
euro to its 2010 low of $1.1876.
U.S. PAYROLLS NEXT
The recent highs around $1.2390/2406 are likely to become
strong resistance for the euro with most speculators and long
term investors like reserve managers looking to sell the euro at
any bounce.
The euro also underperformed against most other currencies,
holding barely above a record low against the Australian dollar
hit on Thursday, around A$1.1597. Against the yen, it
fetched 95.46 yen, not far from a 11-1/2-year low of
94.12 yen hit last month.
"There are structural flows out of the euro to other
currencies," said a trader at a Japanese bank. But he added
lingering hopes that the ECB would eventually step in to buy
bonds later this would offer the euro support at lower levels.
The dollar was flat against the yen, trading at 78.24
, off Thursday's high around 78.54, though wariness about
Japan's currency-intervention kept the yen in check.
Traders said markets were now bracing for the U.S. jobs
data. Analysts polled by Reuters generally expect the economy to
have created 100,000 jobs in July and the jobless rate to stay
at 8.2 percent.
Any upside surprise could temper hopes of more stimulus from
the Federal Reserve, which earlier this week signalled it is
prepared to act unless the economy stages an unlikely comeback
in the next six weeks.