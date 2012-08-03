* Market players reassess ECB stance on bond-buying
* Downtrend in euro seen still in place
* Markets awaiting U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 3 The euro rose on Friday, regaining
some ground after two days of losses as some market players took
a more optimistic view of the European Central Bank's stance on
sovereign bond buying that cold help tackle a three-year-old
euro zone debt crisis.
Many investors had piled into bets against the euro on
Thursday when the ECB dealt it a major setback by not
immediately reviving its bond buying programme to curb high
borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.
The ECB indicated any intervention would not come before
September and President Mario Draghi also said intervention
would come only if governments activated the euro zone's
bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying bonds.
But growing expectations the ECB would ultimately intervene
helped the euro, with investors who earlier bet against the
single currency being squeezed out of short positions.
Analysts said further near-term gains would depend on U.S,
non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT. The euro was also
vulnerable to renewed selling with the euro zone debt crisis
unresolved.
"There are a lot of people out there taking a reassessment
of what Draghi said yesterday," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank. "It's rather difficult to believe
they will really refrain from stepping into the market."
The euro rose 0.8 percent to $1.2285 after triggering
stop loss buy orders at $1.2250, traders said.
It pared losses from a near three-cent dive on Thursday but
many market players said the single currency could come under
renewed pressure after the U.S. jobs data and test recent
two-year lows below $1.2050 in coming days.
A weak number would be likely to increase speculation that
the U.S. Federal Reserve would ease policy further and hurt the
dollar, while a stronger number would give the greenback a lift
and drive the euro lower.
"The euro is headed lower, there is no doubt about that.
People are probably waiting for U.S. payrolls and an OK number
could see the euro fall towards $1.2040," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura.
"The ECB's decision was bad for the euro and it will grind
lower. We will see more pain before there is more action."
A break below the euro's two-year low of $1.2042 could see
it test the 200-month moving average of around $1.2020. Traders
cited option barriers at $1.2000 and a drop below that could
take the euro to its 2010 low of $1.1876.
STRUCTURAL FLOWS
Recent highs around $1.2390/2406 were expected to be strong
resistance for the euro with speculators and long-term
investors, such as reserve managers looking to sell the euro on
any bounce.
The euro held near a record low against the Australian
dollar hit on Thursday, around A$1.1597.
It recovered against the yen ,however, rising 1 percent on
the day to 96.238 yen to move further away from a
11-1/2-year low of 94.12 yen hit last month.
"There are structural flows out of the euro to other
currencies," said a trader at a Japanese bank. But he added the
prospect that the ECB would eventually step in to buy bonds
would offer the euro support at lower levels.
The dollar was flat against the yen, trading at 78.26
, off Thursday's high around 78.54, though wariness about
Japan intervening would keep the yen in check.
Traders said markets were bracing for the U.S. jobs data.
Analysts polled by Reuters generally expect the economy to have
created 100,000 jobs in July and the jobless rate to stay at 8.2
percent.
A stronger number could temper hopes of more stimulus from
the Federal Reserve, which earlier this week signalled it was
prepared to act unless the economy staged an unlikely comeback
in the next six weeks.