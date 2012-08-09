* Euro well below recent one-month high vs dollar
* Euro trades near 9-1/2 month low vs Norwegian crown
* Bank of Japan holds rates; yen in recent range
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 9 The euro fell on Thursday as
optimism about policymaker action to address the euro zone debt
crisis waned, though most growth-linked currencies held firm
after a drop in Chinese inflation increased investor appetite
for risk.
The euro struggled against Scandinavian currencies as some
investors who are anxious about crisis and the region's sluggish
growth prospects sought safety. It hovered near 12-year lows
against the Swedish crown and was weak near a 9-1/2
year trough against the Norwegian currency.
The common currency slipped to $1.2350, well below a
one-month high of $1.2443 set on Monday. Stop-loss orders were
cited below $1.2290 while offers are in place above $1.2400.
Dealers also said a reported option barrier at $1.2450 with
expiries at $1.2400 was likely to affect trade.
"The euro is finding it increasingly tough to rise above
$1.24 given some of the optimism that policymakers can find a
solution to the crisis is fading," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank. "It will be interesting to see
if investors have the appetite to hold it above $1.2350."
After ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday he was
determined to save the euro from disintegration and warned
markets not to bet against the currency, it had risen from last
week's low of around $1.2133.
But those gains seemed to be stalling, with the euro also
pulled down by weak economic data from across the euro zone.
The ECB said in its monthly bulletin there are downside
risks to the euro zone's economic outlook with financial market
tensions and their potential impact on the real economy posing
the main concerns.
Indeed, slowing growth as well as elevated borrowing costs
for Spain and Italy were likely to see investors sell into any
rally in the euro, traders said.
NORWEGIAN CROWN AND AUSSIE
In contrast to the euro zone, the Norwegian economy was
still performing well with firm crude oil prices also helping.
The euro was likely to stay under pressure with diversification
flows from central banks also aiding Scandinavian currencies,
Rabobank's Foley added.
The euro last traded at 7.2890 crowns, having fallen to a
low of 7.2583 on Wednesday. It has lost nearly 1.7 percent so
far this week.
Earlier, data showed China's annual consumer inflation fell
to a 30-month low in July, suggesting the country's central bank
can follow up interest rate cuts in June and July to stimulate
the economy.
At the same time, Australian employment in July surpassed
expectations while the jobless rate surprised with a dip to 5.2
percent.
This pushed the Australian dollar to $1.0615, its
highest since March 20. It was last up about 0.2 percent at
$1.0585.
Commodity currencies such as the Aussie are supported by
expectations of monetary stimulus either by China or by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday,
as widely expected but was more pessimistic in its outlook for
exports and output. The dollar edged up against
the yen to trade at 78.50 yen.
"The market now assumes that there are semi-official bids at
78.00, but the experience of 2009/10 tells us that Fed QE,
provides no real support to dollar/yen. So the support at
77.90/78.00 yen looks vulnerable," Chris Turner, head of
currency strategy at ING said in a note.