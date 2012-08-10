* Euro on track for weekly loss versus dollar
* Optimism about ECB action waning
* Chinese data knocks Australian dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 10 The euro fell for a third day on
Friday, retreating further from recent peaks as uncertainty over
whether the European Central Bank will be able to stem the debt
crisis led some investors to sell the currency.
Growth-linked currencies such as the Australian dollar also
fell as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data raised worries
over a slowdown. However, speculation recent data may lead to
further monetary stimulus in China limited losses.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.2270, off a
one-month high of $1.2444 struck on Monday, and on track for its
first weekly loss in three weeks. Traders cited bids at
$1.2250/60 with offers above $1.2300.
Expectations the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs
for Spain and Italy helped the euro to a one-month high against
the dollar and saw it rally against the yen earlier this week.
But some of that optimism is fading with Spanish and Italian
two-year bond yields edging higher and
pushing some investors to sell the euro and book profits.
"We are seeing some of the reserve managers selling the
euro, pulling funds out of the region. The critical areas of
support are $1.2250 and $1.2200 and a break below that will take
it lower," said Peter Allwright, head FX trader at RWC Capital,
a fund manager.
Economy ministry comments that Germany faced "significant
risks" linked to the euro zone crisis also weighed on the euro.
Next week, euro zone second-quarter economic output data is
expected to show a contraction and is likely to put
pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates, a factor that will
weigh on the euro.
"The leading indicators out of the euro zone are weak, even
in core economies so our fundamental bearish view on the euro
remains in place," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at
UBS. "We are targeting $1.20 in the next one to three months."
Despite the euro's fall, implied volatilities are subdued.
The one-month euro/dollar implied vol traded around 9
percent, against 10 percent a week ago. Option traders said that
unless the euro broke below $1.2250, vols would drift lower.
CHINESE NUMBERS
Earlier, below-forecast Chinese data cooled appetite for
riskier currencies. Exports grew just 1.0 percent in July
year-on-year, below expectations of an 8.6 percent rise. Imports
grew 4.7 percent, compared a 7.2 percent forecast rise.
The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.0515,
a day after touching $1.0615, its highest since March 20.
Before the data, the Aussie dropped after the central bank
released its quarterly monetary policy statement, in which it
upgraded its 2012 economic outlook but warned a strong currency
could constrain growth more than in the past.
With demand for risky assets ebbing, investors chose the
safety of the dollar and the yen.
The dollar bought 78.42 yen, down 0.15 percent on the
day but still in the narrow 77.90-78.80 yen range that has held
since late July. It hit a three-week peak of 78.798 yen on
Thursday, with traders citing exporter orders above 79 yen.
Earlier Japan's controversial sales tax bill was passed by
the upper house of parliament, a step analysts said could
eventually exert pressure on the Bank of Japan to ease monetary
policy further in coming months.
Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole
in Tokyo, said the dollar could also gain against the yen due to
a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on solid U.S. data. This could
temper expectations of more Federal Reserve bond buying.
The dollar index was up 0.12 percent at 82.741, well
above a one-month low of 82.041 touched on Tuesday.