* Dollar extends gains vs yen as U.S. yields rise
* Stop-loss buying lifts dollar to 1-mth high vs yen
* U.S. data to be watched for confirmation of dollar uptrend
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Aug 16 The dollar rose to a one-month
high against the yen on Thursday, extending gains after recent
upbeat U.S. data pushed Treasury yields higher and cooled
expectations of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.
The dollar climbed on stop-loss buying, extending a rally
begun earlier this week after strong retail sales data led some
analysts to suggest a slowdown in U.S. growth may be temporary.
Currency traders said that if U.S. Treasury yields rose
further the dollar could add to gains against the yen given the
strong relationship the currency pair has with yield spreads
between U.S. and Japanese government bonds. Higher U.S. yields
usually widen the spread over JGBs and lift the dollar.
The greenback touched a high of 79.361 yen on trading
platform EBS, its highest since mid-July, and advanced past its
200-day moving average of 79.20. The dollar last changed hands
at 79.22 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.
The dollar index which measures the greenback against
a basket of currencies, rose to a two-week high of 82.881.
"We are seeing an underlying trend for dollar
outperformance, partly on the back of euro zone debt problems,
which sees reserve managers prefer the U.S. currency, and more
generally due to some decent U.S. data," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency analyst at Nomura.
"Dollar/yen could rise to 80 yen, but a lot depends how
forthcoming U.S. data is and whether Treasuries will continue to
be sold off."
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial output rose in July
at its fastest pace since April.
This followed surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales figures
that dampened expectations the Fed will launch another round of
bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as early as September.
On Thursday, the latest weekly initial claims report and the
Philly Fed survey of factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
for August will be watched to assess whether the world's largest
economy is regaining momentum in the third quarter.
"The U.S. improvement is in contrast to the persistent
weakness elsewhere," said Callum Henderson, global head of FX
research at Standard Chartered, Singapore.
"So that's dollar positive because (interest) rate spreads
move in favour of the dollar," he said, adding that the dollar
may rise towards 80 yen in the short term.
FALSE DAWN?
Some analysts warned, however, that the dollar's rise versus
the yen could lose steam if coming U.S. indicators disappoint.
Not all of Wednesday's data was rosy. A gauge of manufacturing
in New York state in August showed a contraction for the first
time since October 2011.
"It's too early to celebrate with both hands in the air,"
said Daisuke Karakama, market economist for Mizuho Corporate
Bank in Tokyo.
In any event, the dollar will find it tough to break above
the 79.50 yen to 80.00 yen region unless there is another strong
catalyst, given the potential for dollar-selling by Japanese
exporters at such levels, Karakama added.
The dollar's gains saw the euro slip. The euro fell 0.2
percent to $1.2263, although expectations that the
European Central Bank would buy bonds to reduce the borrowing
costs of Spain and Italy would limit losses
A Reuters poll in early August showed the ECB was seen
likely to begin buying Italian and Spanish bonds in September,
and to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5
percent.