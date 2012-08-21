* Euro hits near 2-week high vs dollar, 6-week high vs yen
* Talk of ECB action resurfaces, but euro gains seen limited
* Dollar index falls to near 2-week low
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 21 The euro rose to a near two-week
high against the dollar and a six-week peak versus the yen on
Tuesday, lifted by renewed talk the European Central Bank could
take strong action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
But uncertainties over how effective ECB bond-buying would
be and worries over the euro zone's debt and economic problems
were expected to limit the euro's gains and keep it within the
range against the dollar that has held for much of August.
Talk of ECB intervention in debt markets resurfaced this
week after a weekend report that it would target specific yield
levels as part of any bond-buying programme.
The ECB tried to quash that speculation on Monday but
traders cited a story in British newspaper The Daily Telegraph
saying it could confirm the reports that ECB experts were
examining plans to effectively cap Spanish and Italian yields.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.2419, its highest
since Aug. 7 and close to the Aug. 6 high of $1.2444 hit days
after ECB President Mario Draghi pledged to do all it takes to
preserve the euro.
Traders said it extended gains after breaking above chart
resistance at its 55-day moving average at $1.2390 and
triggering stop loss buy orders on the break above $1.2400.
"There is a lot of speculation at the moment after the
weekend report from the German magazine ... everyone is trying
to guess what the ECB will do," a trader said.
But analysts still expected the euro's gains to be limited.
Although investors remain wary of aggressively selling the
currency due to the possibility of ECB action, they are also
reluctant to push it much higher.
Any ECB bond-buying will not happen before September. The
ECB holds its next policy meeting on Sept. 6 and European Union
finance ministers meet on Sept. 14 and 15.
"Meanwhile the market will be trading sideways," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"If the euro breaks above the August high (1.2444) the
upside will be rather limited."
The euro also rose 0.6 percent to 98.634 yen, its
strongest since early July.
The euro's gains against the dollar also helped push
sterling to a three-week high of $1.5761, while the
Canadian dollar rose to a 3 1/2-month high of C$0.9856 per U.S.
dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against
a basket of currencies, also hit its lowest in nearly two weeks
at 82.114, down 0.4 percent on the day.
"The market has been recently cherry-picking only positive
factors (for the euro), but I expect a reversal in the next
couple of days," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp in Tokyo.
DIPLOMACY
Euro zone leaders hold a series of meetings this week.
French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel will meet on Thursday, a day before Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras arrives in Berlin.
Samaras is expected to lobby for a two-year extension of
austerity measures to soften their impact, though he is unlikely
to win major concessions.
The dollar was steady against the yen at 79.42 yen,
off a five-week high of 79.66 yen hit on Monday, with selling by
Japanese exporters seen capping the currency for now.
The Australian dollar rose 0.7 percent to $1.0515
after central bank minutes showed policymakers thought the full
effects of previous interest rate cuts had yet to be felt.