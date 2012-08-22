* Euro dips on profit-taking, stays near seven-week high

* Market expecting constructive outcome to Greek talks

* Speculation ECB will act seen fanning euro demand

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 22 The euro dipped against the dollar on Wednesday as investors took profit on Tuesday's gains but expectations euro zone policymakers are readying action to stem the debt crisis kept it close to a seven-week high.

The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2447, close to Tuesday's high of $1.2488, and traders said it was likely to hold above $1.2420, where bids were reported.

Expectations have built in recent weeks that the European Central Bank will announce at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6 plans to help lower Spanish and Italian bond yields, which some analysts believe will enable the euro to gain further.

"The main issue is whether the ECB will start buying peripheral bonds ... We have been seeing a bit of short-covering in the euro over the last couple of weeks on fears of a big bazooka," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of currency research at Danske Bank.

"People are pricing out the risk that the euro zone will implode."

Danske forecasts the euro will rise to $1.27 in three months as proactive policy from the ECB eases euro zone debt worries and leads investors to trim hefty bets on the currency falling.

Taking a similar view, strategists at Morgan Stanley said in a note to client that they expect the euro to test $1.26-$1.27 as policy activity gains momentum in coming days.

They recommended using any fall towards $1.2415 -- the 38.2 percent retracement of this week's rally -- as a buying opportunity.

Minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due later on Wednesday could also weigh on the dollar and lift the euro if they hint at another round of monetary easing.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande later this week. He is expected to broach the idea of giving Greece more time to implement budget cuts.

"Any comments that are constructive, giving Greece at least a chance to get an additional bailout package, is something that could support the euro further," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.

However, he said the euro may struggle to rise much beyond the mid-$1.20s given numerous risk events looming in September.

After the ECB meeting, Dutch elections and a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone bailout fund are scheduled for Sept. 12 and European Union finance ministers meet on Sept. 14 and 15.

SCOPE FOR DISAPPOINTMENT

A British newspaper report on Tuesday supported a weekend German report that the ECB plans to help Spain and Italy reduce their high public debt.

But some analysts warned growing speculation about ECB action has lifted demand for the euro but also increased scope for disappointment if the ECB fails to match these expectations.

The euro fell 0.3 percent against the yen to 98.58 yen, having hit a seven-week high of 99.18 yen on Tuesday.

The dollar was steady against the yen at 79.22 yen, down from a five-week high of 79.66 yen hit on Monday.

The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent against the U.S. dollar at $1.0433, though it held above last week's three-week low of $1.0411. It also lost ground against the euro, , which earlier hit a six-week high of A$1.1947.

Some traders said the fall was partly due to global mining giant BHP Billiton saying it would delay a $20 billion copper project as a result of slowing growth in China.

Bad news on China usually weighs on the Australian dollar due to Australia's close trade links with the country.