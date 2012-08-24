* Euro eases versus dollar but pullback seen temporary
* Market players say move to $1.27 is in sight
* Euro zone policymakers seen making slow progress
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 24 The euro eased against the dollar
on Friday as some investors took profits on Thursday's rally to
a seven-week high, although lingering optimism that policymakers
are moving closer to tackling the debt crisis limited losses.
Sources told Reuters on Thursday Spain is in talks with euro
zone partners over conditions for aid to bring down its
borrowing costs, though the country has not made a final
decision to request a bailout.
While this implied there would be no rapid progress in
resolving Spain's debt problems, some strategists said the talks
should be positive for the euro as they could open the door for
the European Central Bank to intervene in the bond market.
The euro has rallied strongly this week on persistent
speculation the ECB will unveil plans to help lower Spanish and
Italian bond yields at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6.
It was last trading at $1.2534, down 0.2 percent on the day
and retreating from Thursday's peak of $1.2590, its highest
since early July.
"After three particularly good days it would not surprise me
today if we have a bit of a pullback to get better levels to buy
in," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC.
"The market still seems to be a bit more optimistic - or at
least a bit less pessimistic - on the euro and we've been
getting a slow but relentless closing of shorts."
Maher said with little obvious near-term technical
resistance the euro could extend its short squeeze higher to
$1.27 before the next ECB meeting, as investors who earlier bet
against the single currency closed their positions.
Market players also awaited a meeting between Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on
Friday, although any flexibility on Greek austerity measures is
unlikely to be discussed before September.
Some strategists said the euro was likely to struggle to
find direction in the next week as investors braced themselves
for crucial developments next month.
"Various potential pitfalls for the euro are coming up, so
people want to sell when it rises. They sell and then buy back,
sell and then buy back," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global
markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
After the ECB meeting on Sept.6, there are Dutch elections
and a German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone rescue
fund on Sept. 12 and an EU finance ministers' meeting starting
on Sept. 14.
FED POLICY EYED
Before that, U.S. monetary policy will be in focus at the
annual conference of central bankers and economists at Jackson
Hole, Wyoming on Aug. 31, where Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke will give a speech.
The dollar came under pressure this week after Fed minutes
suggested the U.S. central bank may opt for more monetary
stimulus "fairly soon".
However, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard,
who does not vote on the Fed's policy committee, said the
minutes were a bit stale given stronger data since the Fed's
last policy meeting.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 78.66 yen. The dollar
index climbed 0.15 percent to 81.479 after sliding on
Thursday to a two-month low of 81.221.
The Australian dollar fell to a four-week low
against the U.S. dollar of US$1.0378, hurt by concerns over
slowing growth in China.