* Euro edges up vs dollar ahead of Jackson Hole, ECB
* Market waits to see if Fed hints at more easing
* China concerns push Australian dollar to 1-month low
* Little impact on yen from Japan political standoff
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 30 The euro edged higher against the
dollar on Thursday as investors waited to see whether U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers firmer hints on
more monetary easing at a meeting of central bankers this week.
Any signal the U.S. central bank will embark on another
asset buying programme, or quantitative easing, when he speaks
at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday would weigh broadly on the
dollar.
This would give an additional boost to the euro, which has
been buoyed recently by expectations the European Central Bank
will unveil concrete plans next week to help bring down
crippling borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.2545, edging
towards last week's high of $1.2590, which roughly coincides
with its 100-day moving average. Above this level would mark its
strongest in eight weeks.
However, its rise was limited due to uncertainties about Fed
policy, with recent improvements in U.S. economic data
marginally reducing the chances of more QE.
"The risk with Jackson Hole is that unless there is further
strong signals of more easing the market will take it as a
disappointment," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at
Rabobank, adding that this would be positive for the dollar.
"The bar is quite high and if there is any paring back of
talk of QE (quantitative easing) the market is likely to react
more because it is more or less expecting it."
The euro was also lifted after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao
was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying China is to
continue to buy EU government bonds after fully assessing risks.
But concerns about the outlook for China limited investors'
appetite for taking on risk as a flagging Chinese economy looked
to be curbing demand for commodities such as steel, iron ore and
copper.
This weighed in particular on higher-yielding and
commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar,
which fell to a one-month low of $1.0318.
This took it very close to its 200-day moving average at
$1.0311 and technical analysts said a break below there could
deepen its losses. It was last down 0.1 percent at $1.0332.
YEN SHRUGS OFF JAPAN POLITICS
The yen stayed within its recent range against the dollar,
showing little reaction after Japan's opposition-controlled
upper house passed a censure motion against Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda the previous day.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 78.62 yen while the
euro edged up 0.1 percent to 98.70 yen.
The censure is non-binding but effectively means that the
opposition will stop cooperating with the government on most
bills, including budget-financing legislation the government
needs to sell bonds for this fiscal year's budget.
Analysts said the political wrangling is unlikely to have
too much impact on the yen, as ruling and opposition parties are
likely to eventually hash out a compromise.
"The market doesn't seem to think that the chances of Japan
facing a shutdown of government functions is a clear and present
danger," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief FX strategist Japan for
Barclays Capital in Tokyo.