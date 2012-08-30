* Euro edges up vs dollar ahead of Bernanke speech, ECB
* Market waits to see if Fed hints at more easing
* China concerns push Australian dollar to 1-month low
* Little impact on yen from Japanese political standoff
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 30 The euro edged higher against the
dollar on Thursday as investors waited to see if U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers firmer hints on more
monetary easing at a meeting of central bankers on Friday.
Any signal from Bernanke when he speaks at Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, that the U.S. central bank will embark on another asset
buying programme would weigh broadly on the dollar.
This would give an additional boost to the euro, which has
been buoyed recently by expectations the European Central Bank
will unveil concrete plans next week to help bring down
crippling borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.2547, within sight
of last week's high of $1.2590, which roughly coincides with its
100-day moving average. A rise above $1.2590 would mark the
euro's strongest level in eight weeks.
However, its rise was limited due to uncertainties about Fed
policy, with recent improvements in U.S. economic data
marginally reducing the chances of more quantitative easing
(QE).
"The risk with Jackson Hole is that unless there is further
strong signals of more easing, the market will take it as a
disappointment," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at
Rabobank, adding that this would be positive for the dollar.
"The bar is quite high and if there is any paring back of
talk of QE the market is likely to react more because it is more
or less expecting it."
The euro was also lifted after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao
was quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying China is to
continue to buy EU government bonds after fully assessing risks.
The single currency showed little reaction to Italy selling
7 billion euros of government debt with ease.
CHINA CONCERNS
Growing concerns about growth limited investors' appetite
for taking on risk as a flagging Chinese economy looked to be
curbing demand for commodities such as steel, iron ore and
copper.
This weighed in particular on higher-yielding and
commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar,
which fell to a one-month low of $1.0318.
It traded very close to its 200-day moving average at
$1.0311 and technical analysts said a break below there could
deepen its losses. The Australian dollar was last down 0.2
percent at $1.0329.
"The currency is holding up well compared with where
commodity prices are going. The carry you could achieve being
long Aussie is still good and there are not many other AAA-rated
assets left," said Geoff Kendrick, FX strategist at Nomura.
"I am telling people to be bearish Aussie on the crosses,
but to be outright short Aussie you need to wait for Bernanke
tomorrow and also get more clarification on China."
The yen stayed within its recent range against the dollar,
showing little reaction after Japan's opposition-controlled
upper house passed a censure motion against Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda the previous day.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 78.61 yen while the
euro was steady at 98.65 yen.
The censure is non-binding but effectively means that
Japan's opposition will stop cooperating with the government on
most bills. Analysts said the political wrangling is unlikely to
have too much impact on the yen, as ruling and opposition
parties are likely to eventually hash out a compromise.