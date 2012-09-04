* Euro supported by expectations of bold ECB action
* Risk of disappointment limits gains
* ISM numbers could sway U.S. dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 4 The euro hovered near a two-month
high against the dollar on Tuesday on optimism the European
Central Bank will unveil steps to tackle the region's debt
crisis this week, although concerns the plan may lack detail
checked gains.
The cost of insuring against a Spanish and Italian default
fell, lending some support to the euro. Analysts say it is
likely to hold its ground in the run-up to the ECB meeting on
Thursday, at which policymakers are expected to announce a
bond-buying scheme to help lower Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs.
That speculation was reinforced on Monday when ECB President
Mario Draghi said central bank purchases of sovereign bonds of
up to three years maturity did not constitute state aid.
.
Any move by the ECB to stem the debt crisis would lower the
risk premia - the additional cost over low-risk securities - of
holding European assets as well as the euro.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.2590, not far from
two-month high of $1.26378 hit last week on trading platform
EBS. Traders cited decent support around its 100-and 200-hour
moving averages of $1.2545-57, with option expiries at $1.2550
likely to sway trade.
Analysts said with expectations of ECB action running high
there was some scope for disappointment which could see the euro
fall after the meeting. Investors are hoping that the ECB will
at least reveal the range of tenors that are eligible for
purchase and conditions are not too stiff for peripheral
countries to request help.
"There is room for disappointment if the plan lacks
specifics and that could see the euro drop towards $1.25," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
"But I think the ECB is intent to get a floor under this
debt crisis saga and it is aware of the high expectations."
Morgan Stanley strategists said they did not expect the euro
to push much higher before the ECB meeting and would take profit
at their $1.27 target if it was achieved before Thursday.
Additionally investors are likely to be cautious about the
euro given the economy is struggling, putting pressure on the
ECB to lower interest rates in the coming months.
FED EASING PROSPECTS
Euro weakness against the dollar could be limited in the
near term, however, by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may
launch another bond buying programme, known as quantitative
easing (QE), later this month.
Investors are likely to use U.S. non-farm payrolls data due
on Friday to help gauge the strength of the economy and the
likelihood of further easing.
Before that, the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's
manufacturing data is due on Tuesday and it could support
speculation of a Fed move if it reflects similar surveys out of
Europe and Asia on Monday that showed factory activity slowing
around the world.
"Dollar bears may find further support from the August
manufacturing ISM," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign
exchange strategy.
"Bearing in mind disappointing manufacturing PMIs elsewhere,
the risk has to be tilted to the downside. A sub-50.00 outcome
and associated contraction talks would most likely keep QE3
talks alive and leave the dollar vulnerable."
The dollar was, however, firmer against the yen helped in
part by buying from Japanese importers. The U.S. dollar was up
0.2 percent against the yen at 78.40 yen.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar edged higher after
Australia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5
percent as widely expected. But it gave up some of those gains
as global stock markets fell.
The growth-linked Aussie was last flat at $1.0240,
up from a low of $1.0224 hit earlier on Tuesday, its lowest in
nearly six weeks.