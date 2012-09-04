* Euro lower but supported by expectations of bold ECB
action
* Risk of disappointment limits upside to euro
* ISM numbers could sway U.S. dollar
MEW YORK, Sept 4 The euro fell against the
dollar as the New York session opened on Tuesday with investors
adjusting positions ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday with speculation mounting that the bank will unveil
steps to tackle the region's debt crisis although concerns
remain the plan may lack detail.
The cost of insuring against a Spanish and Italian default
fell, lending some support to the euro. Analysts say it is
likely to hold its ground in the run-up to the ECB meeting on
Thursday, at which policymakers are expected to announce a
bond-buying scheme to help lower Spanish and Italian borrowing
costs.
That speculation was reinforced on Monday when ECB President
Mario Draghi said central bank purchases of sovereign bonds of
up to three years maturity did not constitute state aid.
.
Any move by the ECB to stem the debt crisis is expected to
lower the the additional cost of holding assets perceived to
have higher risk.
"The euro is flat against the U.S. dollar while trading
around 1.2600, close to levels not seen since early July, and
supported by hints detailing upcoming policy action ahead of
Thursday's ECB meeting," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist
at Scotiabank in Toronto. "ECB President Draghi has provided
additional detail regarding his plans for sovereign bond
purchases, suggesting a preference for bond maturities between
two and three years."
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2579, not
far from two-month high of $1.2636 touched last week.
Analysts said with expectations of ECB action running high
there was some scope for disappointment which could see the euro
fall after the meeting. Investors are hoping that the ECB will
at least reveal the range of maturities that are eligible for
purchase and conditions are not too stiff for peripheral
countries to request help.
"There is room for disappointment if the plan lacks
specifics and that could see the euro drop towards $1.25," said
Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
"But I think the ECB is intent to get a floor under this
debt crisis saga and it is aware of the high expectations."
Morgan Stanley strategists said they did not expect the euro
to push much higher before the ECB meeting and would take profit
at their $1.27 target if it was achieved before Thursday.
Additionally investors are likely to be cautious about the
euro given the economy is struggling, putting pressure on the
ECB to lower interest rates in the coming months.
FED EASING PROSPECTS
Euro weakness against the dollar could be limited in the
near term, however, by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may
launch another bond buying programme, known as quantitative
easing (QE), later this month.
Investors are likely to use U.S. non-farm payrolls data due
on Friday to help gauge the strength of the economy and the
likelihood of further easing.
Before that, the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's
manufacturing data is due on Tuesday and it could support
speculation of a Fed move if it reflects similar surveys out of
Europe and Asia on Monday that showed factory activity slowing
around the world.
"Dollar bears may find further support from the August
manufacturing ISM," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign
exchange strategy.
"Bearing in mind disappointing manufacturing PMIs elsewhere,
the risk has to be tilted to the downside. A sub-50.00 outcome
and associated contraction talks would most likely keep QE3
talks alive and leave the dollar vulnerable."
The dollar was, however, firmer against the yen helped in
part by buying from Japanese importers. The U.S. dollar was up
0.1 percent against the yen at 78.34 yen.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar edged higher after
Australia's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5
percent as widely expected. The growth-linked Aussie was last up
0.1 percent at $1.0256.