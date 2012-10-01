* Euro recovers, but Spanish uncertainty weighs
* Likely Moody's downgrade could push Madrid to seek bailout
* Euro zone PMI not as bad as earlier estimates
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 1 The euro recovered after hitting a
three-week low on Monday as euro zone manufacturing data came in
less bad than expected, but doubts about Spain's progress
towards a bailout dampened demand.
Data showed France's manufacturing sector deteriorated
sharply in September, while the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
for Europe's largest economy, Germany, rose to 47.4 in
September. The German reading was the highest since March, but
still below the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.
The PMIs for Italy and Spain were not bad as expected,
providing some relief for the euro, which has been beset by
worries about sovereign debt and the banking sector.
The common currency rose 0.3 percent to $1.2895,
although some analysts said its resilience was due less to
confidence in the euro zone than to dollar weakness after the
U.S. Federal Reserve unleashed another round of monetary easing
last month.
"People are finding excuses to buy the euro because they do
not particularly want to be long dollars and risk being bitten
by the Fed," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at
Rabobank.
"These concerns about Spain could drive euro/dollar a bit
lower and we could see $1.26, but if we do get back there we
won't stay there for long."
The euro hit a three-week low of $1.2804 in Asian trade,
breaking below support at its 200-day moving average at $1.2823.
A daily close below $1.2823 could signal further weakness ahead.
Investors were awaiting the outcome of credit agency Moody's
review of Spain's sovereign rating. Europe's fourth largest
economy may be downgraded to junk status, piling pressure on it
to seek an international bailout soon.
An independent audit released on Friday showed Spain's
banking sector would need 59.3 billion euros in additional funds
to cope with an economic downturn. Spain said only 40 billion
euros would come from European aid while the rest could be
raised by the banks themselves.
"We will see the euro head lower until Spain applies for a
bailout and the probability of that happening could rise if
Moody's downgrades Spain," said Adam Myers, senior foreign
exchange strategist at Credit Agricole.
"A downgrade could force Spain's hand in seeking a bailout
and should see a relief rally in the euro. But until that
happens, weak economic data will add to the downward pressure on
the euro."
DOLLAR WEAKNESS
Speculators boosted bets against the dollar in the latest
week to the highest in more than a year, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 77.97
yen, off a more than two-week low of 77.43 yen hit on Friday.
The euro rose 0.2 percent against the Japanese
currency to 100.45 yen.
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey of business
sentiment released on Monday showed big Japanese manufacturers
expect the dollar to average around 79.06 yen in the fiscal year
through March 2013.
The survey also showed the mood among major manufacturers
worsened in the latest quarter and was likely to stay gloomy,
dragged down by weak Chinese and European demand.
Data on Monday showed China's factory purchasing managers'
index rose to 49.8 in September from August's 49.2. The figure
was in line with expectations but pointed to a continued
contraction in activity.
Unease about Spain's situation as well as lacklustre Chinese
data pressured commodity currencies, with the Australian dollar
slipping about 0.2 percent to $1.0355, after hitting a
three-week low of $1.0326.