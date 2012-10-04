* Euro at two-week highs vs yen, sterling, Swiss franc
* Yen undermined by speculation of more BOJ easing
* ECB leaves rates unchanged at 0.75 pct, Spain in focus
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 4 The euro rose on Thursday, helped
by the European Central Bank keeping interest rates unchanged,
and looked likely to hold firm on expectations Spain was edging
closer to a bailout.
Players were expecting few surprises from ECB President
Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT after the central
bank held rates at 0.75 percent.
Anticipation that Spain will ask for a bailout and trigger
the ECB's bond-buying plan has made investors wary of selling
the euro although uncertainty about when such a request could
come has limited the currency's gains.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.2968, testing the top
of its recent $1.2800-$1.2970 range. Strong support was cited
around the 200-day moving average at $1.2823.
"Draghi is probably going to reiterate that the ball is in
the politicians' court. But I do not think that would be a great
surprise. What is key for euro/dollar going forward is going to
be Spain," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.
Sneyd said he expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday
to have a bigger impact than the ECB. While a stronger number
may boost appetite for risk, helping the euro and weighing
broadly on the safe-haven dollar, the U.S. unit could also slide
if weak data fuelled concern about the U.S. economy.
Also in focus on Thursday was a debt auction at which Spain
raised 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) selling tranches of bonds
maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2017. Yields fell from the previous
auction though, traders said, not enough to boost the euro.
The euro rose to a two-week high against the Swiss franc at
1.2136 and a two-week peak against the pound
at 80.40 pence.
The pound edged slightly higher against the dollar to
$1.6115 after the Bank of England kept rates and its
quantitative easing total on hold as expected.
BOJ AHEAD
The dollar index dipped 0.25 percent to 79.75. Data
on Wednesday showed a larger-than-expected increase in
private-sector jobs. Investors awaited the minutes of the Fed's
last policy meeting at which it decided on a new bond-buying
scheme.
The yen was broadly weaker, dropping to a two-week low
versus the dollar, with investors wary the Bank of Japan may
surprise on Friday by easing policy.
The euro rose as much as 0.6 percent to 101.94 yen on
trading platform EBS, its strongest since Sept. 21, while the
dollar hit 78.72 yen.
"For the next 24 hours going into the BOJ meeting the yen is
the weak link, while people are hesitant to put on long dollar
positions ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
The BOJ, which only last month boosted its asset-buying
programme, has been under intense political pressure to offer
more stimulus to spur growth and weaken the yen.
The BOJ was expected to stand pat at its Oct. 4-5 meeting to
gauge the effects of its latest easing. Pressure to ease further
was expected to continue ahead of its Oct. 30 policy meeting.
The Australian dollar fell to a 3-1/2-month low against the
euro and was steady versus the dollar at $1.0216
having earlier dropped to a one-month low of $1.0182.
Data showed Australian retail sales rose 0.2 percent in
August, missing expectations and adding to the case for further
cuts in interest rates.