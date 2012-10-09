* Euro falls on fresh worries about Greece and Spain
* Single currency hits 3-week high versus Swiss franc
* Dollar index up 0.3 percent
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 9 The euro fell on Tuesday, pulling
further away from recent highs as uncertainty about when Spain
will apply for a bailout and fresh concerns about Greece weighed
on investor sentiment.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's reiteration
that the ECB's financial support for troubled euro zone states
was unlimited within certain conditions helped limit losses.
The euro was 0.3 percent lower on the day at $1.2932,
well below a two-week high of $1.3072 hit on Friday but off a
session low of $1.2907. Traders cited bids below $1.2900 and
offers around $1.3000, suggesting a narrow range for the euro.
Against the yen, it was down 0.3 percent to 101.24 yen
, well below Friday's two-week high of 102.80 yen, as
some Japanese investors exited their long euro/yen positions.
ING Investment Management fund manager Jaco Rouw said he
remained "cautious" on the euro, attributing the bulk of its
gains since late July to dollar weakness on the back of U.S.
quantitative easing measures announced by the Federal Reserve.
"Going forward, we think the euro zone economy is clearly
one of the weakest in the world, and we think the ECB will have
to cut rates further," he said.
"Although important steps have been made both by the ECB and
European politicians to save the euro, we think we will get new
periods of stress. Markets are currently in a bit more of a
complacent stage, so also there we think risks are to the
downside," he added.
Draghi told the European Parliament Committee on Tuesday
that Greece has made progress on reforming its economy, but has
more work to do. Overall, the euro zone economy faced a long and
uphill road to recovery and the bloc was still facing a crisis
of confidence, he added.
Those comments came after euro zone finance ministers and
the International Monetary Fund held a "thorough and robust"
debate on Greece, but failed to make significant progress in
deciding how best to get the country back on track with its
bailout programme.
Late in September, Reuters reported Greece's international
lenders were at loggerheads over how to solve Athens' debt
crisis with the IMF demanding European governments write off
some of the Greek debt they hold.
Greek Finance Minster Yannis Stournaras said international
lenders were considering its request to give Greece two more
years to reach its budget deficit reduction targets, but added
they had just started discussions.
"While uncertainty about Spain plays out, investors are also
getting worried about the Greek situation," said Adam Myers,
senior currency strategist at Credit Agricole.
Euro zone finance ministers defended Spain on Monday, saying
the country was taking steps to overhaul its economy,
successfully funding itself in the financial markets, and did
not need a bailout, at least for now.
SWISS FRANC DROPS
Earlier the euro hit a three-week high against the Swiss
franc as traders cited a media report that a U.S. custodial bank
was set to impose a penalty on Swiss and Danish crown deposits.
Both currencies have been safe havens for investors fleeing
the euro zone debt crisis. While the Swiss National Bank imposed
a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.20 francs to curb
inflows, Denmark's central bank has cut official rates.
"The Swiss franc weakened after Bloomberg reported that a
custodian bank plans to impose negative interest rates on Swiss
and Danish crown deposits from Nov. 1," Gareth Berry, currency
strategist at UBS Singapore, wrote in a note.
He said the franc's weakness was likely to be temporary
given rates have been negative in the interbank market for
months, and that those wanting to hold Swiss franc deposits for
safe haven reasons were unlikely to be deterred by the penalty.
The euro was 0.1 percent higher at 1.2109 francs,
having risen to a high of 1.21435 earlier in the day. The dollar
was also 0.4 percent higher against the Swiss franc, trading at
0.9366 francs.
The dollar's index against a basket of currencies
was up 0.3 percent at 79.746, well above Friday's two-week low
of 79.103. Still it needed to rise convincingly above the Oct. 1
high of 80.147 to start a fresh uptrend.
Against the yen, the dollar was little changed at 78.28 yen
, but still below a two-week high of 78.88 set on Friday.