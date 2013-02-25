* Yen falls on talk of new dovish BOJ chief
* Euro upside seen capped by Italy elections
* UK rating downgrade pushes sterling to multi-month lows
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Feb 25 The yen hit a 33-month low
against the dollar on Monday on signs the Japanese government is
name two strong supporters of aggressive monetary easing to top
posts at the central bank.
Solid demand at an Italian bond auction helped the euro rise
broadly, although strategists warned the single currency
remained vulnerable to uncertainty about the outcome of an
election in Italy.
Sterling, meanwhile, slumped to multi-month lows against the
dollar and the euro after the UK lost its prized triple-A credit
rating on Friday.
Sources said Tokyo is set to nominate Haruhiko Kuroda, a
vocal advocate of aggressive monetary expansion, as Bank of
Japan governor and Kikuo Iwata, an academic who has criticised
the central bank for not taking bold measures to fight
deflation, as one of two deputy governors.
"Dollar/yen has moved on the back of talk that Kuroda is
going to head up the BOJ and he is going to be inclined to crank
up the printing presses," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist
at Bank of New York Mellon.
The dollar shot up to 94.77 yen on Monday, reaching
highs not seen since May 2010. Option barriers at around 95 yen
capped the dollar's gains and the U.S. currency was last trading
at 93.85 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day.
Some analysts said the yen would remain on a weakening
trend, although the dollar would face resistance at the
psychologically important level of 95 yen.
"Both those candidates are in favour of more aggressive BOJ
easing and that is weighing upon the yen," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
The euro was up 1 percent at 124.44 yen, having
earlier risen as high as 125.36 yen. It held below the 34-month
peak of 127.71 set earlier this month.
The single currency rose 1.2 percent against sterling, which
lost ground against major currencies after Moody's cut Britain's
rating by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, citing weak prospects for
economic growth.
Sterling slumped to a 16-month low versus the euro of 87.75
pence per euro and 31-month low against the dollar
of $1.5073.
It looked likely to remain vulnerable on expectations the
Bank of England could expand its quantitative easing further to
bolster the fragile UK economy.
Against the dollar, the euro rose 0.6 percent on the
day to $1.3269, helped by the demand at an Italian debt auction
and gains in European shares.
It pulled away from a six-week low of $1.31445 hit on
Friday, and market players said some investors who had
previously bet against the euro were taking profit by closing
those short positions.
The single currency remained vulnerable to the election
results however, as a shaky coalition government could lead to
fresh instability and stalled reforms in the euro zone's
third-largest economy.ID:nL6N0BO0DN]
The dollar index dipped 0.3 percent to 81.205 as the
euro climbed, having earlier hit 81.642, its highest level since
early September.