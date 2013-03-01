* Investors wary of Italian politics, looming U.S. cuts
* Euro hits session high on Spanish data
* Some speculation of ECB rate cut curbs euro demand
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 1 The euro neared a seven-week low
against the dollar on Friday as concerns about political
uncertainty in Italy outweighed better-than-expected Spanish
manufacturing data.
The impending risk of U.S. government spending cuts and some
speculation the European Central Bank may cut interest rates at
a policy meeting next week also curbed demand for the single
currency.
The euro hit a session low of $1.3046, paring earlier
gains to last trade down 0.1 percent on the day.
It retreated from a session high of $1.3101 hit after
Spanish data showing manufacturing shrank at its slowest rate in
20 months in February.
The single currency posted its largest monthly fall against
the dollar in nine months in February, and hit a seven-week low
of $1.3018 on Tuesday after an inconclusive Italian election.
Despite the risk of stalled economic reforms and rising
borrowing costs in Italy, many analysts said the euro was likely
to hold above $1.30 given cautious optimism politicians will
reach a compromise to form a government.
Many investors are also still confident the ECB will step in
and buy bonds if the situation worsens.
"We are recommending clients to cautiously scale in long
euro/dollar positions at this level. But we should not fool
ourselves, this (Italian situation) could still go really bad,"
said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at Danske Bank
in Copenhagen.
Traders said benign euro zone inflation data on Thursday
would give the ECB room to cut interest rates, which further
diminished the allure of the euro.
"It keeps a load on the euro, although you have to remember
on the other side the Fed does not seem to be in any rush to
exit the QE programme," Danske's Rasmussen said.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in testimony to
lawmakers this week, soothed some market concerns about an early
end to the Fed's easing programme.
Investors were also focused on $85 billion in U.S. budget
cuts that are due to start on Friday, with a last-ditch deal to
avert the cuts seen as highly unlikely.
Some strategists said concerns about the impact on the
world's largest economy could prompt nervous investors to buy
the highly liquid dollar as a safe haven.
The International Monetary Fund said it would probably cut
its U.S. and global growth forecasts if those automatic spending
cuts take effect on Friday, and warned that the U.S.'s biggest
trading partners would be hardest hit.
The dollar index rose to a six-month high of 82.058.
CHINA COOLS
China's factory growth cooled in February, underlining the
patchiness of the country's economic recovery.
Analysts said the data had limited impact on the euro given
the focus on developments in Italy.
"The Chinese data wasn't as good as some had expected, and
while usually risk-off sentiment doesn't help the euro, it
didn't prove to be a major factor in Asia," said Ayako Sera,
market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
"Sentiment toward the euro is calmer but the situation is
still unclear in Italy, and investors are waiting for fresh
developments there," she added.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.2 percent to 121.04 yen
. The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 92.65 yen.
The yen, usually bought in times of heightened market
stress, continued to underperform a day after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe nominated an advocate of aggressive policy action to
head the Bank of Japan.