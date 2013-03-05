* Upward revision to PMI data lifts euro vs dollar
* Investors still wary of ECB, Italian political situation
* Yen strengthens after BOJ confirmation hearings
NEW YORK, March 5 The euro was rose against the
dollar on Tuesday bolstered by better-than-expected euro zone
economic data though gains were capped as investors weighed the
chances the ECB will cut interest rates this week.
Euro weakness is seen persisting as the currency bloc's
economy continues to falter, raising the risk the European
Central Bank will ease policy in coming months.
The single currency climbed to a session high of $1.3075
after a euro zone composite PMI survey came in at 47.9,
marginally better than the preliminary reading of 47.3.
Euro zone retail sales data also beat
expectations and provided a slight boost to the single currency.
The "euro is slightly stronger, up just 0.1 percent since
yesterday's close but still trading within Friday's range," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto. "Fundamental data was encouraging, with retail sales
surprising higher."
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3036, giving
up the early gains, with reported selling by macro hedge funds.
The euro zone PMI remained well below the 50 mark dividing
growth from contraction, however, and dipped from the previous
month.
The euro has been unable to make decisive rebounds as
sellers emerged at higher levels, and option expiries at $1.3025
and $1.3050 could keep the currency pinned around these levels.
Technical charts showed resistance at the 100-day simple moving
average at $1.3127
But the larger focus remains the ECB policy announcement on
Thursday.
"Even if the ECB does not surprise already dovish
expectations, we still have the risk of further deterioration in
data bringing forward bets of further cuts as soon as April."
said Valentin Marinov, head of European G10 FX strategy at Citi
in London.
The euro has also been hurt by political concerns in Italy.
Last week's election left no group with a working majority in
parliament and that meant Italy could be inching closer towards
another election within months.
Marinov said investor uncertainty about Italy could escalate
if there is no government in place before the end of the month,
adding he expected the euro to target $1.28.
YEN RISES
The yen rose against the dollar and euro after confirmation
hearings of the government's nominees for two Bank of Japan
deputy governor posts, which had been widely expected by the
market.
The Japanese government has signalled it wants the BOJ to
pursue aggressive monetary easing to stimulate the economy, a
stance that has weighed heavily on the yen since November.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 93.19 yen, pulling
away from a high of 94.76 yen struck on Feb. 25, which was the
dollar's highest level against the yen since May 2010. The euro
dipped 0.2 percent to 121.47 yen.
Analysts said the dollar's drop against the yen was mostly a
reflection of market positioning as traders were probably long
dollar/yen going into Tuesday's confirmation hearings. Markets
are now waiting for some actual policy action after such
aggressive easing rhetoric for the dollar to make significant
gains, they said.
Some strategists, however, said that the dollar's ascent
against the yen was intact and dips would provide a good chance
to buy the pair.
"Overall, we continue to view near-term pull-backs into the
91.80 yen area as providing buying opportunities," analysts at
Morgan Stanley said in a note.