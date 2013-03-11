* Dollar near 3-1/2-year high vs yen, 3-month high vs euro
* U.S. job gains stoke speculation Fed may quit QE
* Yen to fall further on prospect of aggressive BOJ easing
in April
* Euro to remain weak as concerns about euro zone persist
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, March 11 The dollar held near a
3-1/2-year high against the yen and was steady near other major
currencies on Monday after better-than-expected growth in the
U.S. jobs data last week added to optimism about the world's
largest economy.
Encouraging U.S. employment data fuelled speculation the
U.S. Federal Reserve could back off from its ultra-loose
monetary policy sooner than anticipated and this is likely to
keep the dollar buoyant for now.
The dollar was flat on the day at 82.739 against a
basket major currencies, not far from the seven-month high of
82.924 hit on Friday. Having risen 4.8 percent since a low hit
in early February, the index is seen as on course to test its
July 2012 peak of 84.10.
"We remain constructive on the dollar. There are
expectations that the Fed could consider reducing the size of
its asset purchases in the second half of the year and this
could help the dollar," said Valentin Marinov, head of European
G10 FX strategy at Citi.
Data released on Friday showed speculators boosted their
bets in favour of the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the
highest in more than seven months.
"In the case of the Fed, there are growing market
expectations that we will see its balance sheet expanding by
less in 2013 than we were looking for at the start of the year.
That is dollar-supportive although some risks remain linked to
the path of the U.S. recovery from here," Marinov said.
Some strategists however said market reaction to the jobs
data might have been overdone and the dollar could see some
consolidation around these levels.
"It is hard to glean anything too conclusive from the (U.S.
jobs) numbers, and Friday's (dollar) move looks like a slight
overreaction," analysts at Lloyds said in a note.
"So while we would not be aggressive dollar sellers, we
would look for a correction to dollar strength from here, and 83
on the dollar index is likely to prove difficult to break."
POLICY CONTRAST
Strategists said while the Fed's next policy step could be
to scale back its stimulus, the world's other major central
banks could ease policy further.
The Bank of Japan is perceived to be seeking a "new
dimension" of easing under new governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who is
expected to be appointed this month.
Many in the market expect the BOJ to ease aggressively at
Kuroda's first policy meeting on April 3-4 as he promised to
move quickly to implement fresh monetary stimulus on Monday and
this could lead to further yen weakness.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent to 96.08 yen, not far
from Friday's high of 96.60 yen, which was its highest level
since Aug. 12, 2009.
Against the firm dollar, the euro was down 0.1 percent at
$1.2995, having hit a three-month low of $1.2955 on
Friday. Traders said buyers could emerge on dips around $1.2950
which could act as near-term support and most would continue to
sell of rallies around $1.3030.
While the European Central Bank is a bit more cautious about
further easing, reinforcing speculation of looser policy,
International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde said on
Friday the ECB should lower rates.
"For the ECB, markets are speculating more aggressive easing
which is in contrast with expectation to the what is happening
in the Fed and that is inherently negative for euro/dollar,"
Marinov said.
Analysts said the euro was likely to trend lower against the
dollar also because of the growing worries about peripheral
countries and the political concerns in Italy.
Ratings agency Fitch added to Italy's mounting problems on
Friday by cutting its credit rating due to the political
uncertainty, deep recession and rising debt.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano/editing by Chris Pizzey,
London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)