* Deal reached to spin off Greek units of Cypriot banks
* Euro gains limited by risk of Cyprus banking collapse
* Weaker-than-expected German Ifo index weighs on euro
By Nia Williams
LONDON, March 22 The euro rose on Friday after
Cyprus agreed to spin off Greek units of debt-ridden Cypriot
banks, removing one source of uncertainty as the island
scrambled to avoid financial meltdown.
The Cypriot presidency said the deal had been settled with
favourable terms for Cyprus.
The euro rose 0.4 percent on the day to $1.2949, with
traders citing buying by a UK bank. It hit a four-month low of
$1.28435 earlier in the week after Cyprus rejected the terms of
a proposed European Union bailout.
Despite its gains, strategists said the single currency
could struggle to break above $1.30 and would remain vulnerable
to developments in Cyprus and the risk of contagion to other
euro zone countries.
The EU has given Cyprus until Monday to raise the 5.8
billion euros its needs to secure a 10 billion euro
international lifeline. Without a deal, the European Central
Bank will cut funds to Cypriot banks. This could see it become
the first euro zone member state to exit the currency
bloc.
Nonetheless, moves in the euro did not suggest investors
were panicking.
"There's a lot of competing noise from the headlines. The
market has been relatively constrained but if we were talking
about a bigger country it would be a lot more volatile," said
Simon Smith, currency economist at FxPro.
"The euro has priced in a fair amount of bad news already
and there's still some underlying hope they will stitch
something together. But even if we do see Cyprus remain within
the euro zone it's not going to be a massive positive for the
euro."
Smith said he expected the euro to grind lower towards
$1.24-$1.25 over the next three months.
Traders expect the euro increasingly to reflect the emerging
risks to the euro zone. While the European Central Bank has
tools in place to prevent contagion, an exit by Cyprus would
still sour sentiment towards European assets.
IFO DISAPPOINTS
Earlier in the session the euro hit a two-week low of 121.44
yen after Germany's Ifo survey of business morale fell
short of expectations.. It later recovered and
was last trading up 0.3 percent on the day at 122.73 yen.
Asian investors were cited as buyers of short-dated options
betting on drops to 121 and 120.50 yen.
"The euro remains a sell on rallies to us," said Paul
Robson, senior currency strategist, at RBS. "Even if there is a
deal on Cyprus, the economic data coming out of the euro zone
suggests more monetary policy easing. And if there is no deal on
Cyprus, it will prove pretty hard for risk assets."
The dollar was down 0.2 percent to 94.75 yen, having
earlier fallen to 94.195 yen. The highly liquid Japanese
currency tends to be bought during times of economic uncertainty
and heightened financial market stress.
On Thursday the dollar shed about 1.2 percent as investors
covered their negative yen bets after new Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda stopped short of calling an emergency policy
meeting before the central bank's next scheduled review on April
3-4.
Gains in the euro saw the dollar index dip 0.2
percent to 82.562, retreating further from last week's
seven-month high of 83.166.