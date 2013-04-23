* Euro hits 2-week low versus dollar after weak German PMI
* Data adds to ECB rate cut speculation
* Slower Chinese manufacturing growth helps yen recover
* Australian dollar hits 6-week low versus U.S. dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, April 23 The euro fell to a two-week low
against the dollar on Tuesday after weak German data fanned
concerns about the euro zone economy and speculation the
European Central Bank could cut interest rates.
A survey showed Germany's private sector shrank for the
first time in five months in April, overshadowing improvements
in French data.
The weak German data added to worries about the global
economic outlook after earlier figures showed Chinese
manufacturing growth slowed in April. This helped the yen higher
and drove the commodity-linked Australian dollar to a six-week
low against the U.S. dollar.
The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.29735 and threatened
to break decisively out of the $1.30 to $1.32 range that has
held for the past couple of weeks.
"Weak German PMI data is hurting the euro and intensifying
expectations of a rate cut from the ECB," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
Comments on Monday from European Central Bank policymakers
on Monday about falling inflation and poor growth prospects in
the euro zone suggested the central bank may be leaning towards
a cut in its main refinancing rate, which stands at a record low
0.75 percent.
More losses could push the euro towards chart support at its
200-day moving average around $1.2936 and the early April low of
$1.2740.
But Christensen said it would take more bad news and falls
in equity markets to drag the euro towards $1.28, especially as
he expected the yen to continue to weaken following aggressive
monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
The euro fell more than 1 percent to 127.93 yen
and pulling well below its April 11 three-year peak around
131.10 yen.
The yen, which typically rises when investors seek safety
during times of heightened concern about the global economy,
recovered broadly, with the dollar last down 0.5 percent
at 98.69 yen.
The dollar has faced stiff resistance at the 100 yen level,
having stalled when it hit a four-year high of 99.95 yen earlier
this month, but most analysts and traders still believe it is on
track to scale this peak.
"The dollar has tested the psychological 100 yen level twice
and it will eventually be broken. I don't think the pullback
will be very significant and I can't see it going below 96 yen
unless equities take a real beating," Nordea's Christensen said.
A focal point for the yen is whether the BOJ's aggressive
monetary easing will prompt Japanese investors to increase their
purchases of higher-yielding overseas assets.
"Are we getting to the stage where people would like to see
some support from the Japanese (investor) community? We're not
seeing it yet," said Rob Ryan, Singapore-based FX strategist for
RBS. He added that the yen could take its cue from the next
batch of Japanese capital flows data due on Thursday.
Weak Chinese data and falls in commodity prices pushed the
Australian dollar down 0.4 percent to a 6-week low of
$1.0221. It also lost around 1 percent against the yen