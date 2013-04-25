* Dollar index down 0.6 percent
* Euro up, but ECB rate cut expectations may check gains
* Sterling jumps to 2-month high vs dollar after UK GDP data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 25 The dollar fell against the
euro and yen on Thursday, hurt by a batch of soft data that have
raised concerns about the pace of economic recovery in the
United States.
In contrast, a better-than-expected performance by the
British economy saw the pound jump more than 1 percent to a
two-month high against the dollar. Sterling also hit a
three-week peak versus the euro.
The UK avoided recession in the first quarter, wrongfooting
some bearish investors, including longer-term ones, who had
expected a weak number that would push sterling lower. The data
watered down expectations that the Bank of England will add to
its asset buying programme to underpin the economy.
While the euro gained against the dollar, it could run out
of steam amid strong expectations of an interest rate cut by the
European Central Bank next week. Senior sources involved in the
deliberations say momentum is building for action to help a
recession-hit euro zone economy.
The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.3063, moving away
from a low of $1.2954 struck a day earlier after a German survey
of business morale came in weaker than expected. There was
support from signs that two months of political gridlock in
Italy may be coming to an end.
The dollar index, which measures it against a basket
of currencies, fell 0.6 percent to 82.579, having risen to
83.190 on Wednesday, its highest since April 4. The dollar was
down 0.4 percent to 99.10 yen.
"We are dollar positive, but we recognise it will not be a
straight line," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of
New York Mellon. "We are seeing some softness in the dollar and
the data, and given what the Fed is saying, we expect it to stay
as a funding currency."
Orders for durable goods marked their biggest drop in seven
months in March, the U.S. jobs market has remained sluggish and
retail sales have been weak, factors which could keep the
Federal Reserve's ultra-loose policy well in
place.
Gross domestic product data on Friday is expected to show
the U.S. economy grew at a 3.0 percent annual pace in the first
quarter, accelerating from a 0.4 percent rate in previous
period, though economists predict that has slowed to around 1.5
percent in the current quarter.
"Talk about a earlier than expected end to the Fed's
quantitative easing program has certainly diminished in recent
weeks, which has no doubt played a role in taking some of the
wind out of the dollar's sails," said Westpac strategist
Jonathan Cavenagh.
"This should see the dollar index struggle to break through
the 83.00 level in the near term."
STERLING RALLIES
Sterling rose 1.1 percent to $1.5448, its strongest
since February 20, and more than a cent above where it was
trading before the British GDP data was released. The euro
fell to a three week low of 84.535 pence, down from
around 85.27 pence beforehand.
While worries about the British economy somewhat ease,
concerns over a U.S. recovery have thwarted the dollar's rise
past 100-yen - last seen in April 2009 - with options barriers
also standing in the way.
Data on Thursday from Japan's Ministry of Finance on weekly
capital flows showed that Japanese investors remained net
sellers of foreign bonds, unloading a net 862.6 billion yen in
the week to April 20.
Investors have been closely watching flows data in recent
weeks for any indication that the Bank of Japan's massive
stimulus announced on April 4 has pushed Japanese investors to
seek higher returns overseas, which would usher in further yen
weakness. Major Japanese life insurers have expressed caution
about shifting funds into foreign bonds.
But over a period of time, investment from large Japanese
investors is likely to pick up and some of that could spill over
to Europe.