* Euro slips, stays below two-month high versus dollar
* ECB expected to cut interest rates later in day
* Negative impact on euro seen limited
* Fed recommits to aggressive stimulus programme
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 2 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Thursday in anticipation of the European Central Bank
cutting interest rates in an attempt to support a flagging
economy.
The ECB is expected to cut its benchmark refinancing rate by
25 basis points to a record low 0.5 percent, its first cut in 10
months. The decision is due at 1145 GMT. ID:nL6N0DH335]
A rate cut would probably be negative for the euro, but
traders and analysts said any drop would be limited because the
move has already been widely flagged.
Any negative impact on the euro against the dollar may also
be limited after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it
was ready to step up asset purchases if needed.
The euro was down 0.15 percent at $1.3158, pulling
away from a two-month high of $1.3243 hit on Wednesday on
trading platform EBS after weaker-than-forecast U.S. private
payrolls figures.
"I would expect a muted reaction to the ECB. The big
surprise would be if the ECB does nothing, which would see the
euro move back above yesterday's highs," said Niels Christensen,
currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
Traders said a sustained move below the 100-day moving
average at $1.3161 could encourage further euro selling. Any
gains may also be capped by reported offers above $1.3220.
There were also concerns that the euro zone economy could
continue to falter and that this would weigh on the euro.
Surveys on Thursday revealed a deepening contraction in
manufacturing in the region in April.
Traders will look to ECB President Mario Draghi's news
conference at 1230 GMT for clues on whether more rate cuts or
other easing measures could be in the pipeline.
Some analysts said the euro could be resilient to an ECB
rate cut.
"The ECB rate cut has been priced in, so even if they cut...
it shouldn't really impact on the euro too much," said Sim Moh
Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore, adding that recent
weak U.S. economic data may also support the single currency.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 81.723 against a
basket of currencies, off Wednesday's two-month low of 81.331.
If jobs data on Friday adds to the recent picture of a
general softening in the U.S. economy it would intensify
speculation that the Fed's next move is more likely to be to
increase debt purchases, which would be negative for the dollar.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 97.20 yen, further
eroding gains made after the Bank of Japan announced a $1.4
trillion monetary stimulus plan on April 4.