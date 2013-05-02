* Euro rises after ECB delivers widely expected rate cut
* Market awaits Draghi news conference at 1230 GMT
* Euro quickly recovers from brief falls
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, May 2 The euro rose against the dollar
on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates
to a new record low in an attempt to support its recession-mired
economy, a move which had been widely expected by the market.
The ECB cut its benchmark refinancing rate by 25 basis
points to 0.5 percent, its first cut in 10 months and left the
deposit rate unchanged.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3215, inching towards
a two-month high of $1.3243 hit on Wednesday. Traders said any
gains in the euro could be capped by reported offers above
$1.3220.
ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT
will now be watched for hints on whether further rate cuts are
in the pipeline or of additional non-conventional easing
measures.
"The ECB rate cut came out as expected so we had the move
higher in the euro," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist
at Rabobank.
"But recently we have seen the market hasn't really had the
appetite for euro/dollar above the $1.32 level, that is where we
are right now. It will be interesting to see if the euro has the
momentum to go higher."
Traders said they would be watching to see whether Draghi
can convince the market that ECB easing measures will be able to
help the economy.
DRAGHI AWAITED
Highlighting the fragility of the euro zone economy which
the ECB is trying to tackle, surveys on Thursday revealed a
deepening contraction in manufacturing in April.
"Besides the refi rate cut we would focus on if the ECB
unveils any measures to boost credit conditions, which would be
a positive," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas.
He added that if Draghi stressed increasing downside risks
to inflation markets could price in a future rate cut, which
would be negative for the euro. But he expected any dips would
be shallow.
"If you have Italian and Spanish bonds rallying it is
difficult to sell the euro. We think ultimately it will go
higher and we have a long recommendations on euro/dollar from
$1.3000 targeting $1.3400 with a stop-loss at $1.2840."
Italian and Spanish bond yields hit new 2010 lows earlier on
Thursday on growing demand for higher-yielding debt.
The euro was also helped against the dollar as the U.S.
Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would step up asset
purchases if needed, which hurt the dollar.
If U.S. jobs data on Friday adds to the recent picture of a
general softening in the U.S. economy it would intensify
speculation that the Fed's next move is more likely to be to
increase debt purchases, which would be negative for the dollar.