* Dollar index eases, investors awaits Bernanke for cues
* BOJ upgrades economic assessment, stands pat as expected
* Euro hits 3-1/2 year high vs yen, 2-year peak against
Swissie
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 22 The dollar shed some of its
recent gains against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as
investors trimmed their bets on the currency before testimony
from the U.S. Federal Reserve chief.
Ben Bernanke, who testifies to Congress at 1400 GMT, may
strike a somewhat optimistic tone on the economy, but with
inflation subdued, analysts said he is likely to reiterate that
the Fed's ultra-loose monetary policy will stay.
Two senior Fed officials on Tuesday also played down the
chances of the bank signalling a readiness to begin winding down
its bond buying when it meets next month.
There has been speculation that the recent improvement in
the U.S. labour market will drive the Fed to begin reducing its
bond buying later this year. That would hurt the dollar although
any dips are likely to be shallow given U.S. growth is faster
than that in most developed countries.
"Bernanke is likely to reiterate his dovish view that it is
too early to withdraw monetary stimulus," said Marcus Hettinger,
currency strategist at Credit Suisse.
The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 83.787,
slipping from a near three-year high of 84.371 struck last week.
The index has risen 5 percent this year as speculators and
long-term investors added to bets in favour of the dollar.
"Given the market is tactically long dollar, Bernanke's
comments could see the dollar ease somewhat. But the Fed minutes
are likely to be hawkish, so we expect the dollar to regain
ground, especially against the yen," Hettinger said.
Minutes from the last Fed meeting are due at 1800 GMT.
The dollar's dip pushed the euro higher, with the single
currency trading 0.2 percent higher at $1.2940.
The euro hit a two-year high against the Swiss franc
of 1.2604 francs after Swiss National Bank chief
Thomas Jordan did not rule out negative rates and said
policymakers could adjust the currency cap if necessary.