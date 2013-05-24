* Euro gains as better Ifo makes ECB easing less likely
* German Ifo business climate survey well above forecasts
* Yen stays firm versus dollar after strong gains Thursday
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, May 24 The euro rose on Friday after a
German business sentiment survey beat forecasts, suggesting
Europe's largest economy is picking up and lessening prospects
of further euro zone monetary easing.
The Ifo business climate index rose to 105.7 in May, well
above forecasts for 104.5 as it rebounded after two consecutive
falls.
The euro rose 0.3 percent on the day to a session
high of $1.29875, close to this week's peak of $1.2998 and the
mid-May high of $1.3030.
Recent comments from European Central Bank officials had
fuelled expectations the central bank could lower interest rates
further, even potentially cutting the deposit rate to negative.
"The euro has rebounded on the back of the Ifo data. There
were a lot of expectations that the ECB could do more easing and
some positive data surprises have taken the pressure off," said
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
ECB easing prospects contrast with speculation the Federal
Reserve may scale back its asset purchasing programme if the
U.S. economy improves further. Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
Wednesday stimulus could be trimmed in one of the bank's next
few policy meetings.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value
against a basket of currencies, was down 0.3 percent at 83.535
, off a three-year high of 84.498 hit on Thursday.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to 132.28 yen, having
hit a two-week low of 129.945 yen on Thursday when Japanese
shares fell 7.3 percent and helped lift the safe haven currency.
The yen, however, remained slightly firmer on the day
against the dollar at 101.87 yen, having hit a two-week
peak of 100.83 yen per dollar on Thursday
Although most analysts and traders expect the trend of yen
weakness, exacerbated by aggressive Bank of Japan monetary
easing in early April, to resume, they say the yen could firm in
the coming weeks.
The dollar has gained around 17 percent against the yen this
year and the euro is up around 15 percent, allowing room for a
further correction. However, traders expect the dollar to find
strong support at the 100 yen level.
"You can't have a one-way move forever. So yesterday's big
adjustment was necessary, I think. But if the Nikkei rebounds,
it will become easier to buy the dollar," said Bart Wakabayashi,
head of forex at State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.
The higher-yielding Australian dollar fell sharply
on concerns about stock market volatility and recent data
pointing to a slowdown in China. It was down 0.8 percent at
US$0.9677, with its 2012 low of $0.9581 seen as critical
support.