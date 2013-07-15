* Dollar regains footing after last week's sell-off

* Markets wait for U.S. retail sales due 1230 GMT

* Fed chief Bernanke's testimony later this week crucial

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, July 15 The dollar rose on Monday in anticipation of forecast-beating U.S. retail sales data that could hasten a reduction of Federal Reserve stimulus and lift the currency.

The euro slipped against the dollar on worries about both core and peripheral euro zone economies.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent on the day against a basket of currencies at 83.245, recovering from last week's low of 82.418. Support was at its 100-day moving average at 82.665. The retail sales data is due at 1230 GMT..

"If U.S. retail sales figures come out significantly stronger than expected this could boost the dollar," said Bernd Berg, FX strategist at Credit Suisse. "If the data confirms a strong economic momentum in the U.S., markets might price in an earlier reduction in the Fed's bond purchase programme."

But some analysts said the dollar's gains could be muted before Fed chief Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony on July 17-18, as investors seek clarity on the central bank's plans.

The dollar was sent reeling last week after Bernanke said a highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. The currency had been gaining on the back of higher U.S. Treasury yields, which have been rising since May after Bernanke first hinted at a "tapering" of Fed stimulus.

His latest remarks saw yields retreat from a near two-year high.

Much of the market, however, remains bullish on the dollar over the longer term since, in contrast to prospects of the Fed tightening policy, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan could all ease further.

Speculators raised the value of net long positions in the dollar to $27.94 billion in the week ended July 9.

"We still buy into the idea of relative outperformance of the U.S. economy and that supports the dollar," said Paul Robson, FX strategist at RBS, adding that market uncertainty could, however, weigh on the dollar this week.

The dollar rose 0.9 percent to 100.09 yen, with support cited at the base of the Ichimoku cloud at 98.15 yen.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3030, with Friday's lows of $1.2999 as support.

With a slide in German exports, France losing the last of its major triple-A credit ratings and Portugal's political wrangling over austerity measures, the euro's outlook remained fragile.

A slowdown in China's economic growth could also hurt the euro as "major exporters in Europe have put increasing emphasis on Asia and China in recent years, especially following the problems in the periphery", analysts at Morgan Stanley said.