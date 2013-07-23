* Dollar trades near one-month low vs basket of currencies
* Weaker U.S. data, doubts on Fed tapering weigh on dollar
* Yen extends gains vs dollar, likely to be short-lived
* Euro zone PMIs on Wednesday in focus
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, July 23 The dollar traded near a
one-month low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday on
expectations Federal Reserve monetary policy will stay loose for
some time.
The dollar index was flat at 82.235. Weak U.S.
housing data in the previous session had pushed it to a trough
of 82.047, its lowest since June 21.
"The message has sunk in over the last couple of weeks that
the Fed is still on a very accommodative monetary policy path,"
said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"Yesterday we had some weaker U.S. housing data that
reinforced that message," she said, adding markets were still
betting the dollar would strengthen in the longer term.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, which
have shared a robust correlation with the dollar, have slipped
in recent weeks and last stood at 2.4935 percent, off the 2.755
percent hit on July 8, which was its highest since August 2011.
Yields have fallen as top Fed officials have stressed that
the timing of any reduction in the central bank's $85 billion
monthly asset purchases would depend on economic data.
Losses against the yen were a major drag on the
dollar. The yen extended gains after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
decisive victory in elections last weekend.
Before the elections, speculators had positioned for a drop
in the yen and, with those short-term targets met, many booked
profits, causing it to rise.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 99.51 yen, having earlier
hit a one-week low of 99.14 yen.
The Japanese government raised its view on the economy for a
third straight month and said deflation was abating as a result
of monetary easing and generous spending.
But analysts said the yen's rise would be short-lived as
Abe's win would pave the way for pro-growth fiscal policies and
structural reforms and for further Bank of Japan monetary
easing, all of which would drive the yen lower.
The dollar is up about 15 percent versus the yen this year.
The downtrend in dollar/yen has likely bottomed out
according to trends in the options market.
Analysts said that with the onset of the holiday season,
volumes have been low and volatility has plunged, which could
lead to most currencies trading in ranges.
The euro was flat at $1.3187 but close to Monday's
one-month high of $1.32185.
Markets will focus on flash Purchasing Managers' Index data
on Wednesday as despite the euro's recent resilience, worries
about euro zone economies are coming back into focus.
"We expect the euro to underperform, even in an environment
of a broader dollar setback," analysts at Morgan Stanley said,
adding they would "use rebounds to establish short positions."