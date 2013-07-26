* Dollar falls broadly, dollar index close to 1-month low
* Traders cautious before Fed policy meeting next week
* Euro close to 5-week peak versus dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 26 The dollar fell to a five-week
low against a basket of major currencies on caution about the
possibility of the Federal Reserve delivering a downbeat message
after its policy meeting next week.
Traders said a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S.
central bank may debate changing its forward guidance to
emphasise that it will keep rates low for a long time prompted
investors to trim bets on the dollar gaining.
The dollar index fell 0.5 percent to 81.579, its
lowest since June 20. Chart support stood at 81.50 - its 200-day
moving average and the 76.4 percent retracement of its June to
early July rally.
The latest falls caused the dollar to resume a slide that
began on July 10, when minutes of the Fed's June meeting gave
investors second thoughts about when the bank would start
reducing stimulus. The Fed's two-day meeting ends on Wednesday.
"We could see more squaring of long dollar positions keeping
the downward pressure on the dollar ahead of the FOMC meeting
next week," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
He said investors were still long of dollars, particularly
against the yen and emerging market currencies.
The euro rose to a five-week peak of $1.32975, helped
by this week's solid euro zone purchasing managers' surveys and
German business climate index.
However, the possibility that the Fed will start to scale
back asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme
soon, perhaps as early as September, could limit dollar losses.
Firmer U.S. data could quickly encourage market players to
buy the dollar again, Christensen said.
The dollar fell 0.8 percent to a two-week low of 98.485 yen
, close to chart support at the July 11 low of 98.20 yen.
"It seems like the Fed is raising the bar on a future rate
hike. For the moment, the dollar is likely to trade in its
recent range until there is a clear signal from the Fed," said
Katsunori Kitakura, associate general manager of the market
making unit at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.