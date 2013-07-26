* Dollar index hits five-week low
* Traders cautious before Fed policy meeting next week
* Euro rises to 5-week peak versus dollar
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, July 26 The dollar fell to a five-week
low against a basket of major currencies on Friday on concerns
that possible tweaks to the Federal Reserve's forward guidance
next week could keep interest rates lower for longer.
The dollar index fell 0.5 percent to 81.579, its
lowest since June 20, just above chart support at 81.50 - its
200-day moving average and the 76.4 percent retracement of its
June to early July rally.
Traders said a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S.
central bank may debate changing its forward guidance to
emphasise that it will keep rates low for a long time prompted
investors to trim bets on the dollar gaining.
The latest falls caused the dollar to resume a slide that
began on July 10, when minutes of the Fed's June meeting gave
investors second thoughts about when the bank would start
reducing stimulus. Next week's Fed meeting ends on Wednesday.
"We could see more squaring of long dollar positions keeping
the downward pressure on the dollar ahead of the FOMC meeting
next week," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at
Nordea in Copenhagen.
He said investors were still long of dollars, particularly
against the yen and emerging market currencies.
The euro rose to a five-week peak of $1.32975, helped
by this week's solid euro zone purchasing managers' surveys.
More gains could see it target the mid-June high of $1.34175.
Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Merk
Investments, said the euro had the potential to rise to $1.40
this year and $1.50 next year because European Central Bank
monetary policy was more restrictive than in the United States.
"The reason why the euro has been so strong is that the ECB
has printed a fraction of what many others have printed. On top
of that, the ECB's balance sheet is shrinking and the euro zone
does not have a current account deficit ... the currency has
nowhere to go but up."
The euro is around 10 percent higher against the dollar
since ECB President Mario Draghi vowed a year ago to do
"whatever it takes" to save the single currency, calming
investors' fears about the euro zone breaking up.
The dollar fell 0.8 percent to a two-week low of 98.485 yen
, close to chart support at the July 11 low of 98.20 yen.
But the U.S. currency is expected to be well supported over
the coming weeks on expectations the Fed will scale back asset
purchases under its quantitative easing programme soon, perhaps
as early as September.
Nordea's Christensen said firmer U.S. data could quickly
encourage market players to buy the dollar again. A University
of Michigan sentiment survey is due at 1355 GMT, while the main
focus will be on U.S. jobs data on Friday next week.