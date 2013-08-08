* Dollar broadly weak as Fed policy uncertainty remains
* China data helps riskier currencies, especially Aussie
* Euro hits 7-week high versus dollar, helped by German data
* Sterling stays strong after Wednesday's BoE comments
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Aug 8 Strong China trade data lifted the
Australian dollar and helped drive the U.S. dollar to a
seven-week low on Thursday against a backdrop of uncertainty
over when the Federal Reserve will begin reducing stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value
against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.15 percent to
81.152, having hit 81.087, its lowest since mid-June. It has
lost 4 percent since hitting a three-year high a month ago.
Although most analysts expect the dollar to resume gains
towards the end of the year, recent inconclusive economic data
and diverse comments from Fed policymakers have raised doubts
over when and how fast it will reduce asset purchases.
Forecast-beating Chinese trade data, which could indicate
the world's second-biggest economy was stabilising after more
than two years of slowing growth, also buoyed growth-linked and
riskier currencies against the U.S. dollar.
"Risk appetite got a boost overnight from the China trade
data," said Ioan Smith, Managing Director, Knight Capital Group
Europe, adding that a drop in dollar/yen helped drive
euro/dollar higher.
"Follow through was limited which has kept the dollar within
a tight range. The calendar is quite sparse today leaving the
emphasis on short-term technical driven moves and risk assets."
The Australian dollar, which tends to benefit from
upbeat Chinese data because China is the main destination for
Australia's raw materials exports, rose 0.8 percent to $0.9073.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.3358, having hit a
seven-week high of $1.3370, helped by figures showing an
above-forecast German trade surplus and Wednesday's much
stronger-than-expected German factory data.
"There are uncertainties about the timing of Fed tapering,
whether it will be September or later, and about how fast they
will start reducing their bond-buying programme," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"The Australian dollar is firmer on the back of China data,
sterling is doing quite well on yesterday's message from the
Bank of England Inflation Report, dollar/yen is maintaining a
downward trend, and all this is giving headwinds to the dollar."
The dollar hit a seven-week low of 96.085 yen,
maintaining its recent downward trend, and was last at 96.33
yen. The yen showed no immediate reaction after the Bank of
Japan kept its policy on hold, as expected.
Some Fed policymakers have suggested this week the central
bank could scale back easing as soon as September, but this will
depend on a further improvement in the jobs market.
However, last Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data
introduced further uncertainty.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent to $1.5506, near a
seven-week peak of $1.5534 hit on Wednesday after "forward
guidance" on monetary policy from the Bank of England prompted
investors to bring forward expectations of when interest rates
will rise.
The BoE said rates would not rise until unemployment fell to
7 percent, something it saw as unlikely for at least three
years. But the market took the view an improving UK economy may
see rates rise sooner than previously thought.