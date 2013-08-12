* Dollar rises against currency basket
* Retail sales, other U.S. data this week could lend support
* Drops then recovers against yen after disappointing
Japanese growth data
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Aug 12 The dollar rose on Monday on
expectations of strong U.S. data that could signal an early
scaling back of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.
It rose 0.3 percent to 81.408, moving away from a
seven-week low of 80.868 hit last week.
The dollar gained against the safe-haven yen as traders
moved back in at lower exchange rates. The dollar had initially
weakened following disappointing Japanese growth data that
prompted investors to trim their exposure to risk.
The U.S. currency rose 0.4 percent to 96.72 yen, also
pulling away from a seven-week low - of 95.81 yen - set last
Thursday. An option expiry was reported at 96.00 yen.
Market players said the near-term outlook for the dollar
would hinge on U.S. data due this week, such as Tuesday's retail
sales reading which they said was expected to be strong.
"We foresee U.S. data slightly above expectations and so we
expect a stronger dollar," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency analyst
at Commerzbank. "Markets are focussed on the timing aspect of
Fed tapering and the chances are pretty good that the dollar
weakness we saw over most of last week will not return."
The dollar slipped against the yen earlier on Monday after
data showed Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent in
April-June, a third straight quarter of expansion but slower
than expected.
The dollar bounced back after running into bids near 96.00
yen as buyers emerged at lower levels.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.62
billion in the week ended August 6 from $24.45 billion, dropping
for the third straight week as speculators continued to pare
bets in favour of the currency.
Dealers said that trend could be about to slow or end.
Analysts added the yen, which usually attracts buyers in
times of markets stress, could gain if Japanese stocks continue
to fall on poor economic data.
But some strategists warned this could weigh on the yen if
it persuaded the country's central bank to loosen policy.
"If data is disappointing in Japan then there is more room
for policy response by the BOJ and that would be yen negative,"
said Chris Walker, FX strategist at Barclays Capital adding they
forecast the dollar at 98 yen in one month.
The euro was down 0.2 percent to $1.3308. Support was
cited around $1.3269, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of
the July 2-8 uptrend.
The single currency was under pressure after German news
magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday the Bundesbank was
warning Greece would need more financial assistance by early
next year.
Data on Monday showed the Greek economy, which was facing
its sixth consecutive year of recession in 2013, had shrunk at
4.6 percent in the second quarter.